Orry's LOL Post About 'Another Day, Another Party.' Janhvi, Khushi React

Orry shared this image. (Courtesy: Orry)

Bollywood's favourite best friend,Orhan Awatramani is always having a good time. At least, that is what his social media posts suggest. His latest upload has the socialite dancing till he falls, literally. In a video that Orry – as he is popularly known– shared on Instagram, he is seen dancing with a bunch of friends at what appears to be a Halloween party. After several moments of jumping with joy on a couch, Orry is seen losing his balance and falling off as his friends attempt to help him. As they lean in to break his fall, Orry has his priorities straight. He can be heard screaming, “Take my phone, my phone,” as they pull him up. Sharing the fun video, Orry said, “Another day, another party, another attempted murder,” with a generous dash of emoticons.

Replying to the post, Janhvi Kapoor dropped fire emojis. Janhvi's sister Khushi Kapoor said, “My fav video for life.” Veer Pahariya, who is soon going to make his acting debut, joked, “It's time you start moving with Z+ security.” Amy Jackson wrote, “I love you.” Aly Goni said, “Bro, you pushed him,” with laughing emojis. Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur said, "Um. Why was I not there to see this??" Anjini Dhawan, who is Varun Dhawan's niece, wrote, "Orry". Singer Sophie Choudry followed suit.

Check out the video here:

Orry often makes headlines for his pictures from Bollywood parties and events where he brushes shoulders with the biggest names in the Indian film industry. Addressing Orry's rising popularity, Karan Johar asked Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday about him on Koffee With Karan. “Now that we are bringing up Orry, can you just tell the world who he is?” Karan Johar asks the two stars. Sara replies, “Orry? Who doesn't know who Orry is?” while Ananya says, “Someone didn't know that. Then I tried to explain what Orry is. And, he told me. I forgot the line. It was something like ‘Loved, but misunderstood'. I think he's going by that now.”

An amused Karan Johar says, “No, but that's what you call a phenomenon, not a person. But that's another profession. What do you do? I am misunderstood and loved but misunderstood. But there is also a job people have. What is his job?”

Sara explains, “I think it's like a really funny person. Yeah, he has great energy,” and Ananya adds, “He dresses well. He is good with captions.” Still looking for an answer, Karan Johar exclaims, “You still haven't told me what he does. What does he do?”

Ananya says, “He does a lot. He works for himself.” To this, Sara adds, “He works on his life also. Yeah. I saw a video of him saying that he works on himself and he goes to the gym and has massages. He does Pilates,” leaving Karan Johar flabbergasted.

As per his LinkedIn profile, Orry works as a Special Project Manager at the Reliance Industries Limited Chairperson Office. He is also BFFs with Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, and Nysa Devgn, among others.





