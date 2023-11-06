New Inside Pics From Shah Rukh Khan's Party - Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif And Others (Don't Miss The Captions)

Image shared by Orhan Awatramani . (Courtesy: OrhanAwatramani)

Shah Rukh Khan's birthday was sugar, spice and everything nice. The actor turned 58 on November 2. From fans waiting outside Mannat to catch a glimpse of their favourite superstar to the birthday bash, it was a grand affair. Now, Orhan Awatramani has shared some pictures from the superhit birthday night. SRK's Pathaanco-stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Kareena Kapoor were part of the starry guest list. For the gala night, Orhan, aka Orry, picked a shimmery red suit. He has dropped a picture with Deepika Padukone from the glitzy night on Instagram Stories. In the photo, the two, dressed in their fashionable best, strike a pose for the camera. Deepika looks chic in a mini dress. Along with the photo, Orhan said, “Find yourself someone who looks at you the way we are looking at each other. TBH [To be honest] it doesn't matter because I found Deepika Padukone.” Too good, Orhan, too good.

Wait, there is another one featuring the two. Take a look:

Talking about his bond with Deepika Padukone, Orhan Awatramani said, “Friendship is always a sweet responsibility. Never an opportunity.”

It won't be wrong to say that Orhan Awatramani's caption game is on point. Don't believe us? Just look at his pic with Katrina Kaif. Sharing a postcard-worthy moment with Katrina, he said, “Orry and Sheila Ki Jawani.” The song, Sheila Ki Jawani, is from Katrina and Akshay Kumar's film Tees Maar Khan.

In a follow-up post, Orhan Awatramani said, “Are you feeling pink? Are you feeling blue? Either way, it is Kay to be you.”

For his photo with Ranveer Singh, Orhan Awatramani said, “Find me someone hotter. I will wait. And die waiting.”

Don't know about you but Orhan Awatramani is “still waiting” for someone hotter.

Well, a picture featuring Orhan Awatramani and Ranveer Singh deserves a Rocky Randhawa twist. Don't you think? Presenting, “Rocky aur Orry ki prem kahaani.” Ranveer played the role of Rocky Randhawa in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Thanks to Orhan Awatramani we also got a glimpse of Kareena Kapoor at the party. Don't miss her iconic pout. Well, well, it was Orhan's caption that stole the show. He wrote, “The woman is known for delivering hits, whether it's her movies or her babies.”

Now, let us take a look at Orhan Awatramani “sitting between two queens” — Deepika Padukone and Kareena Kapoor.

Orhan Awatramani also clicked a picture with Boney Kapoor — the “only Kapoor that matters.”

Next, Orhan Awatramani posed with Janhvi Kapoor, who looked stunning in a bodycon dress. The text attached to the photo read, “There is nothing better than a friend. Unless, it is a friend with chocolate.”

Orhan Awatramani also shared the frame with “Coolie” Varun Dhawan.

Orhan Awatramani and Karisma Kapoor's OOTDs were high on bling. “Jingle bells, Jingle bells, Jingle all the way,” he wrote.

So what do you have to say about the pictures?