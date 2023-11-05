Shah Rukh Khan's Reply To Jawan Director Atlee's Birthday Wish: 'You Look Way Better Than Me Sir'

New Delhi:
Still from a video on X . (Courtesy: jdkcreation7104)
Shah Rukh Khan, who celebrated his 58th birthday on November 2nd, took time off his busy schedule to reply to birthday wishes from his fans and industry friends on X (Previously known as Twitter) on Saturday night. Our favourite however is his adorable reply to Jawan director Atlee. It so happened that Atlee shared a BTS pic from the sets of Jawan to wish the superstar. In the pic shared, we can see Atlee and SRK, who is dressed as his character in Jawan, pose together. Both of them can be spotted in similar attire and even striking the same post. For the caption, Atlee wrote, "Happy birthday to my dearest Shah Rukh Khan sir. Love u sir." Howveer, cuter than Atlee's post was SRK's reply as he wrote, "Oh wow you look way better than me sir. Love u and thank u sir."
This is the post we are talking about:
Besides Atlee, SRK replied to the wishes of Kamal Hassan, Kajol, Juhi Chawla, Ajay Devgn, Siddharth Malhotra and many others. Take a look at some of them:
Shah Rukh Khan's 58th birthday celebration was a starry affair. The party was attended by some of the biggest Bollywood movies stars, among them were Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor to name a few.
Here are some more photos from SRK's birthday bash:
The one with Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra and Pooja Dadlani.
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's photo from the party also went viral.
Thanking his fans for all the love on his birthday, SRK wrote on X (earlier known as Twitter), "It's unbelievable that so many of you come and wish me late at night. I am but a mere actor. Nothing makes me happier, than, the fact that I can entertain you a bit. I live in a dream of your love. Thank you for allowing me to entertain you all. See you in the morning...on the screen and off it."
On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is set to feature in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki with Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani.