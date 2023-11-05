Shah Rukh Khan's Reply To Jawan Director Atlee's Birthday Wish: 'You Look Way Better Than Me Sir'

Still from a video on X . (Courtesy: jdkcreation7104)

Shah Rukh Khan, who celebrated his 58th birthday on November 2nd, took time off his busy schedule to reply to birthday wishes from his fans and industry friends on X (Previously known as Twitter) on Saturday night. Our favourite however is his adorable reply to Jawan director Atlee. It so happened that Atlee shared a BTS pic from the sets of Jawan to wish the superstar. In the pic shared, we can see Atlee and SRK, who is dressed as his character in Jawan, pose together. Both of them can be spotted in similar attire and even striking the same post. For the caption, Atlee wrote, "Happy birthday to my dearest Shah Rukh Khan sir. Love u sir." Howveer, cuter than Atlee's post was SRK's reply as he wrote, "Oh wow you look way better than me sir. Love u and thank u sir."

Oh wow you look way better than me sir. Love u and thank u sir. https://t.co/WmbEm0yB42 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 4, 2023

Besides Atlee, SRK replied to the wishes of Kamal Hassan, Kajol, Juhi Chawla, Ajay Devgn, Siddharth Malhotra and many others. Take a look at some of them:

Yes we need to get an updated pic soon!!! Ha ha. Thank u and love to you https://t.co/IBv7bGlS48 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 4, 2023

From your lips to God's ears. You be well and happy to. Love u very much and thank u https://t.co/8G4OnclmA6 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 4, 2023

Love to you too beta. Bless u https://t.co/nkRNpSVBPL — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 4, 2023

I understand and as long as one of us does…it's good enough. Love to you and thanks https://t.co/qa9VbqxzGR — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 4, 2023

Thank u so much my friend. Bless you with happiness and all the goodness. https://t.co/9b1HdKqnZv — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 4, 2023

The similarity between grace dignity class and master class we all know is you my friend. Thank u and love u https://t.co/CkAYiFlT08 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 4, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan's 58th birthday celebration was a starry affair. The party was attended by some of the biggest Bollywood movies stars, among them were Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor to name a few.

more pics of MS Dhoni, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt (with Jigyasa Singh) during Shah Rukh Khan's birthday party last night pic.twitter.com/d5EjgtwqRu — sohom (@AwaaraHoon) November 3, 2023

Jim aka John Abraham with Mika at SRK's birthday bashhh ! pic.twitter.com/tVyT8NmZw5 — Aryan (@tumhidekhonaa) November 3, 2023

group photo of Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Kareena Kapoor, Pooja Dadlani & Karisma Kapoor during Shah Rukh Khan's Birthday bash pic.twitter.com/vrdmZV2sxM — sohom (@AwaaraHoon) November 3, 2023

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's photo from the party also went viral.

[Pic] Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at Shah Rukh Khan's birthday bash pic.twitter.com/sTV0yevq63 — Deepika Padukone FC (@DeepikaPFC) November 3, 2023

Thanking his fans for all the love on his birthday, SRK wrote on X (earlier known as Twitter), "It's unbelievable that so many of you come and wish me late at night. I am but a mere actor. Nothing makes me happier, than, the fact that I can entertain you a bit. I live in a dream of your love. Thank you for allowing me to entertain you all. See you in the morning...on the screen and off it."

It's unbelievable that so many of u come & wish me late at night. I am but a mere actor. Nothing makes me happier, than, the fact that I can entertain u a bit. I live in a dream of your love. Thank u for allowing me to entertain you all. C u in the morning…on the screen & off it — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 1, 2023

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is set to feature in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki with Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani.