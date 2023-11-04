Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, John Abraham, Varun Dhawan And Other Stars In New Pics From Shah Rukh Khan's Birthday Party

New Delhi:
Ranbir-Alia, John Abraham at the party. (courtesy: AwaaraHoon)
It would be an understatement to say that Shah Rukh Khan's 58th birthday celebration was a starry affair. Simply put, the party was attended by some of the biggest Bollywood movies stars, among them were Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor to name a few. Now, new photos of Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, MS Dhoni, Varun Dhawan, Sanya Malhotra and John Abraham have popped up on social media. John Abraham co-starred with SRK in Pathaan this year, while Sanya co-starred with the superstar in Jawan. Alia and SRK have previously worked together in Dear Zindagi and Darlings (which SRK produced).
Here are some more photos from SRK's birthday bash:
Of course SRK's Pathaan co-star John Abraham was at the party.
ICYMI, Varun Dhawan was at the party too:
The one with Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra and Pooja Dadlani.
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's photo from the party also went viral.
Salman Khan also attended the party. Edward Maya shared a photo with the superstar from the party.
Thanking his fans for all the love on his birthday, SRK wrote on X (earlier known as Twitter), "It's unbelievable that so many of you come and wish me late at night. I am but a mere actor. Nothing makes me happier, than, the fact that I can entertain you a bit. I live in a dream of your love. Thank you for allowing me to entertain you all. See you in the morning...on the screen and off it."
On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan has had a stellar year professionally. He returned with a bang in 2023 and how. He featured in the smash hit Pathaan this year, alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The actor then starred in Atlee's Jawan with Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra and Vijay Sethupathi. The film was a big hit. He will also feature in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki with Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani.