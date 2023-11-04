Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, John Abraham, Varun Dhawan And Other Stars In New Pics From Shah Rukh Khan's Birthday Party

Ranbir-Alia, John Abraham at the party. (courtesy: AwaaraHoon)

It would be an understatement to say that Shah Rukh Khan's 58th birthday celebration was a starry affair. Simply put, the party was attended by some of the biggest Bollywood movies stars, among them were Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor to name a few. Now, new photos of Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, MS Dhoni, Varun Dhawan, Sanya Malhotra and John Abraham have popped up on social media. John Abraham co-starred with SRK in Pathaan this year, while Sanya co-starred with the superstar in Jawan. Alia and SRK have previously worked together in Dear Zindagi and Darlings (which SRK produced).

Here are some more photos from SRK's birthday bash:

more pics of MS Dhoni, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt (with Jigyasa Singh) during Shah Rukh Khan's birthday party last night pic.twitter.com/d5EjgtwqRu — sohom (@AwaaraHoon) November 3, 2023

Of course SRK's Pathaan co-star John Abraham was at the party.

Jim aka John Abraham with Mika at SRK's birthday bashhh ! pic.twitter.com/tVyT8NmZw5 — Aryan (@tumhidekhonaa) November 3, 2023

ICYMI, Varun Dhawan was at the party too:

Varun Dhawan last night at SRK's birthday bash pic.twitter.com/WCwgchDTxK — sohom (@AwaaraHoon) November 3, 2023

our Jawan girl Sanya Malhotra was also present at Shah Rukh Khan's birthday bash pic.twitter.com/BNRuMZHWTY — sohom (@AwaaraHoon) November 4, 2023

The one with Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra and Pooja Dadlani.

group photo of Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Kareena Kapoor, Pooja Dadlani & Karisma Kapoor during Shah Rukh Khan's Birthday bash pic.twitter.com/vrdmZV2sxM — sohom (@AwaaraHoon) November 3, 2023

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's photo from the party also went viral.

[Pic] Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at Shah Rukh Khan's birthday bash pic.twitter.com/sTV0yevq63 — Deepika Padukone FC (@DeepikaPFC) November 3, 2023

Salman Khan also attended the party. Edward Maya shared a photo with the superstar from the party.

Thanking his fans for all the love on his birthday, SRK wrote on X (earlier known as Twitter), "It's unbelievable that so many of you come and wish me late at night. I am but a mere actor. Nothing makes me happier, than, the fact that I can entertain you a bit. I live in a dream of your love. Thank you for allowing me to entertain you all. See you in the morning...on the screen and off it."

It's unbelievable that so many of u come & wish me late at night. I am but a mere actor. Nothing makes me happier, than, the fact that I can entertain u a bit. I live in a dream of your love. Thank u for allowing me to entertain you all. C u in the morning...on the screen & off it — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 1, 2023

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan has had a stellar year professionally. He returned with a bang in 2023 and how. He featured in the smash hit Pathaan this year, alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The actor then starred in Atlee's Jawan with Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra and Vijay Sethupathi. The film was a big hit. He will also feature in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki with Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani.