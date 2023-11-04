Kareena-Karisma Kapoor To Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Count The Stars In This Pic From Shah Rukh Khan's Birthday Party

Inside photo from SRK's birthday bash. (courtesy: AwaaraHoon)

New day, new photos from Shah Rukh Khan's 58th birthday celebrations. Shah Rukh Khan and his manager Pooja Dadlani, who share their birthday, hosted a party in Mannat. Pooja Dadlani shared photos from the party on her Instagram stories, that were later re-posted by several SRK fan pages. In a new click shared by an SRK fan page on X (earlier known as Twitter), Sidharth Malhotra and wife Kiara Advani, Kareena Kapoor and sister Karisma Kapoor and Pooja Dadlani can be seen posing together. Check out the photo here:

group photo of Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Kareena Kapoor, Pooja Dadlani & Karisma Kapoor during Shah Rukh Khan's Birthday bash pic.twitter.com/vrdmZV2sxM — sohom (@AwaaraHoon) November 3, 2023

Here's another viral photo of Kiara and Sidharth from the party:

Earlier, Karisma Kapoor had shared a photo with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Shaheen Bhatt and Navya Naveli Nanda. "Making memories with our friends and family #famjam #foreverfriends," she captioned it.

ICYMI, Kareena Kapoor shared these set of photos from SRK's birthday bash and she wrote, "Celebrating cinema... The Badshah himself and my dear Pooja" (SRK's manager Pooja Dadlani, who shares her birthday with the actor). Sharing another picture with Karisma and Amrita, Kareena wrote, "And Badshah we are ready for you."

In terms of work, Kiara Advani will next be seen with Ram Charan in Game Changer. She is the star of hits like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Jugjugg Jeeyo, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Lust Stories, among others. She was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha, co-starring Kartik Aaryan.

Sidharth Malhotra started his career as a model and later made his debut in Bollywood with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year in 2012. Before his debut, he worked as an assistant director on Karan Johar's 2010 film My Name Is Khan. Sidharth Malhotra is a star of films like Shershaah, Hasee Toh Phasee, Ek Villain, Marjaavaan, Kapoor And Sons, A Gentleman and Baar Baar Dekho, to name a few. He will next be seen in Yodha.