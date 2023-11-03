Kareena-Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora And Others Attend Shah Rukh Khan's Birthday Party

Kareena Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kapoor and friends put their best fashion foot forward for Shah Rukh Khan's 58th birthday party in Mumbai on Thursday night. Kareena Kapoor shared glimpses of herself along with friends. In one of the frames, she is seen posing with sister Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora and friends and she wrote, "Celebrating cinema... The Badshah himself and my dear Pooja" (SRK's manager Pooja Dadlani, who shares her birthday with the actor). Sharing another picture with Karisma and Amrita, Kareena wrote, "And Badshah we are ready for you."

Meanwhile, Karisma Kapoor also shared photos from last night and she wrote, "All set to dance the night away."

SRK celebrated his birthday with fans in Mumbai. He shared a video, in which he is seen dancing to his hit songs Jhoome Jo Pathaan and Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya. He captioned the post, "Celebrating with all of u is always special... thank you for making my day."

After fans came to wish SRK at midnight, the actor had greeted them and later thanked them on X (earlier known as Twitter). "It's unbelievable that so many of you come and wish me late at night. I am but a mere actor. Nothing makes me happier, than, the fact that I can entertain you a bit. I live in a dream of your love. Thank you for allowing me to entertain you all. See you in the morning...on the screen and off it," SRK wrote.

Shah Rukh Khan had two blockbusters this year - Pathaan and Jawan. The actor will next be seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, the teaser of which released on the superstar's birthday.