Dunki Event: Shah Rukh Khan Grooves To Jhoome Jo Pathaan And Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya

Shah Rukh Khan shared this video. (Courtesy: ShahRukhKhan)

Leave it to Shah Rukh Khan for entertainment, motivational speech and romance and he won't disappoint ever in any of these fields. The actor, who celebrates his 58th birthday today, attended a fan-event with his Dunki director Rajkumar Hirani in Mumbai on Thursday. The teaser of the film released in the morning and it set the mood of fans across the nation. Shah Rukh Khan shared a video from the Dunki event in which he can be seen grooving to two of his blockbuster hits - Jhoome Jo Pathaan and Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya. The first one is from Pathaan and the second one from Jawan. Dressed in a white tee and denims, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen doing the hook steps of the songs with a group of dancers on stage. At the end of the video, we can see Shah Rukh Khan doing his signature spreading the arms pose for his fans. Shah Rukh Khan wrote in the caption, "Celebrating with all of u is always special... thank you for making my day!!!" Take a look:

Shah Rukh Khan's birthday celebrations started since Wednesday midnight. Thousands of fans thronged in front of his residence. Shah Rukh Khan, dressed in black, came to greet them after midnight. He waved at them, blew kisses and did his signature pose. Take a look at the video here:

Later, he thanked fans with a special note. He wrote on X, "It's unbelievable that so many of u come & wish me late at night. I am but a mere actor. Nothing makes me happier, than, the fact that I can entertain u a bit. I live in a dream of your love. Thank u for allowing me to entertain you all. C u in the morning...on the screen & off it."

It's unbelievable that so many of u come & wish me late at night. I am but a mere actor. Nothing makes me happier, than, the fact that I can entertain u a bit. I live in a dream of your love. Thank u for allowing me to entertain you all. C u in the morning…on the screen & off it — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 1, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan also unveiled the teaser of Dunki. In the teaser, we can see Shah Rukh Khan can go to any extent for his four friends who aspire to go to London. Shah Rukh Khan plays the role of Hardy, who will do anything for Manu (Taapsee Pannu), Sukhi (Vicky Kaushal) and his two other friends, who mean the world to him. "My only family is these 4 stubborn fools who want to go to London," says Hardy. Take a look at the teaser here:

Shah Rukh Khan is having a blissful year on the professional front. He has delivered two super duper hits Pathaan and Jawan which have minted more than two thousand crores at the box office. The two films smashed many records. Fans are waiting to see whether Shah Rukh Khan can retain his midas touch with Dunki or not. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, and produced by SRK and Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, Dunki is slated to release on Christmas this year. It is SRK's first project with Rajkumar Hirani.