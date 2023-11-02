Inside Shah Rukh Khan's Birthday-Special Mannat Meet-Greet With Fans

Shah Rukh Khan at Mannat

It's Shah Rukh Khan's birthday and fans couldn't keep calm. Shah Rukh Khan never disappoints his fans too. After the Wednesday midnight greet session, Shah Rukh Khan once again appeared in front of a sea of fans, assembled outside his residence Mannat. On Thursday evening, Shah Rukh Khan came to the balcony of his house and greeted fans whole-heartedly. He waved at them, greeted them with folded hands, blew kisses, clapped and last but not the least did his signature pose. Could fans ask for more? Shah Rukh Khan wore a white tee and denims this time. He added a dash of glamour with his shades.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Before greeting fans, Shah Rukh Khan attended an event with Dunki director Rajkumar Hirani. Shah Rukh Khan interacted with fans and talked about his upcoming film Dunki at the event. He lit up the stage with his iconic steps to the songs Jhoome Jo Pathaan and Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya. Shah Rukh Khan shared a video from the event and wrote in the caption, "Celebrating with all of u is always special... thank you for making my day!!! Take a look:

Shah Rukh Khan's birthday celebrations started since Wednesday midnight. Thousands of fans thronged in front of his residence. Shah Rukh Khan, dressed in black, came to greet them after midnight. He waved at them, blew kisses and did his signature pose. Take a look at the video here:

Later, he thanked fans with a special note. He wrote on X, "It's unbelievable that so many of u come & wish me late at night. I am but a mere actor. Nothing makes me happier, than, the fact that I can entertain u a bit. I live in a dream of your love. Thank u for allowing me to entertain you all. C u in the morning...on the screen & off it."

Shah Rukh Khan is having a blissful year on the professional front. He has delivered two super duper hits Pathaan and Jawan which have minted more than two thousand crores at the box office. The two films smashed many records. Fans are waiting to see whether Shah Rukh Khan can retain his midas touch with Dunki or not. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, and produced by SRK and Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, Dunki is slated to release on Christmas this year.