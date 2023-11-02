To Shah Rukh Khan, Birthday Wish From Daughter Suhana: 'Love You The Most'

Suhana Khan shared this image. (Courtesy: SuhanaKhan)

The award for the best birthday wish goes to Suhana Khan. The 23-year-old has come up with the sweetest birthday note for her superstar father Shah Rukh Khan. The actor turns 58 today. On his big day, Suhana dropped two throwback pictures on her Instagram Stories. The series begins with an adorable picture of little Suhana dropping a peck on her father's cheeks. The picture was clicked during one of the Kolkata Knight Riders' matches. In the photo, Suhana is wearing a KKR jersey. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Happy Birthday,” with a purple heart. SRK is the co-owner of the Indian Premier League franchise. The next click features a monochrome collage of Suhana and Aryan Khan's childhood moments. Here, Shah Rukh Khan is having a fun time with his children. The note attached to the post read, “Love you the most.”

Meanwhile, on the occasion of his birthday, Shah Rukh Khan surprised his fans with the first drop of his upcoming film Dunki. The video opens to SRK walking in a deserted land. In the background, we can hear Badi Door Se Aayein Hain. It is sung by Sonu Nigam. Javed Akhtar has written the lyrics and the composition is by Pritam. The video then introduces us to the prominent characters. SRK plays Hardy, who can do anything for Manu (Taapsee Pannu), Sukhi (Vicky Kaushal), and his two other friends. They mean the world to him. In the clip, Hardy can be heard saying, “My only family is these 4 stubborn fools who want to go to London.” The video also shares glimpses of Boman Irani.

Sharing the video, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, “A story of simple and real people trying to fulfil their dreams and desires. Of friendship, love, and being together… Of being in a relationship called Home! A heartwarming story by a heartwarming storyteller. It's an honour to be a part of this journey and I hope you all come along with us. The Dunki Drop1 is here…”

Dunki is helmed by Rajkumar Hirani and it marks his first collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan. Dunki will hit the theatres this Christmas.