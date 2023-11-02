Dunki Drop 1: How Far Will Shah Rukh Khan Go For Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal And Friends?

A still from Dunki Drop 1. (courtesy: YouTube)

Shah Rukh Khan's birthday gift to fans is the first drop from his upcoming film Dunki. The actor shared a clip from the movie on his 58th birthday and we can't wait for the real deal. The clip begins with the song Badi Door Se Aayein Hain, sung by Sonu Nigam, written by Javed Akhtar and composed by Pritam and it showcases a soldier's journey (Shah Rukh Khan) to keep a promise as he walks in a deserted land. Shah Rukh Khan plays the role of Hardy, who will do anything for Manu (Taapsee Pannu), Sukhi (Vicky Kaushal) and his two other friends, who mean the world to him. "My only family is these 4 stubborn fools who want to go to London," SRK's Hardy says in the clip. The teaser also has a train sequence, glimpses of Boman Irani and some more clips of Shah Rukh Khan. Need we say more?

Check out Dunki Drop 1 here:

Sharing the video on social media, SRK wrote, "A story of simple and real people trying to fulfill their dreams and desires. Of friendship, love, and being together... Of being in a relationship called Home! A heartwarming story by a heartwarming storyteller. It's an honour to be a part of this journey and I hope you all come along with us. The #DunkiDrop1 is here...Dunki releasing worldwide in cinemas this Christmas."

Announcing his association with the project earlier, Shah Rukh Khan wrote in his post: "Dear Rajkumar Hirani sir, Aap toh Mere Santa Claus nikle. Aap shuru karo main time pe pahunch jaunga. Actually main toh set par hi rehne lagunga. Feeling humbled and excited to finally work with you."

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, and produced by SRK and Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, Dunki is slated to release on Christmas this year. It is SRK's first project with Rajkumar Hirani.