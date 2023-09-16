Shah Rukh Khan Confirms Dunki's Christmas Release At Jawan Press Meet

Shah Rukh Khan at the event

Shah Rukh Khan's fans will remember this year. So will he. The year began with Pathaan. The Shah Rukh Khan craze continues with Jawan and the year will end with another bang. Shah Rukh Khan confirmed his upcoming project Dunki's release in December at the press meet of Jawan in Mumbai on Friday. The press meet was organised to celebrate the super success of Jawan. Shah Rukh Khan was joined by Deepika Padukone, Vijay Sethupathi, Atlee and other cast of the movie at the event. Shah Rukh Khan said at the event, "I think, Mashallah, God's been very kind. We had Pathaan. God's been even kinder with Jawan. I always tell we started with Republic Day (January 26). It's an auspicious day. On Janmashtami, we released Jawan. On Christmas, we will bring Dunki for you. I prioritize national integration. And whenever my film releases, it has to be Eid. I'm working hard. I'm working harder than what I worked in last 29 years. And Inshallah, I will work hard. I get happy now when people watch movies and they derive happiness out of them."

In Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan will portray the role of an army officer. A source close to the Times of India said that the actor is super "excited to wear the uniform again". "SRK is very excited to wear the uniform again. In fact, if you see the announcement video, there are hints there from his fatigue pants to his green t-shirt. It is a look that army guys wear when they are travelling or resting," the source was quoted as saying.

Dunki marks Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani's first collaboration. At the time of announcing the project, the actor wrote, "Dear @hirani.rajkumar sir, Aap toh Mere Santa Claus nikle. Aap shuru karo main time pe pahunch jaunga. actually main toh set par hi rehne lagunga!Feeling humbled and excited to finally work with you.Bringing to you all #Dunki in cinemas on 22nd December 2023."

Take a look at his post here:

In Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan will share screen space Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu. The movie was shot in Kashmir, Saudi Arabia, London.