Shah Rukh Khan And Deepika Padukone's Aww-Dorable Moment Prompts This Reaction From Ranveer Singh

Deepika and Shah Rukh Khan. (Courtesy: DeepikaPadukone)

How to break the Internet? Take a cue from Deepika Padukone. After attending Jawan press conference in Mumbai on Friday, the actor treated her Instafam to some stunning pictures of herself. However, the best was reserved for the last slot of the slide. Deepika Padukone shared a picture in which she can be seen planting a kiss on Shah Rukh Khan's cheek. Deepika also mentioned in her caption, "It's the last one for me..." We agree with her too. Deepika's husband Ranveer Singh seemed to be smitten by the picture as well. He commented, "Ishq Mein Dil Bana Hai/ Ishq Mein Dil Fanna Hai Hooooo..."

Deepika looked gorgeous at the event. She chose a white saree with black borders and matched it up with a halter-neck blouse. She accentuated her look with minimal jewellery and winged eye-liner.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Deepika Padukone also kissed Shah Rukh Khan at the Jawan event. The video is going viral and we love it too. Deepika and Shah Rukh Khan lit up the stage with their Chaleya performance on Friday. They matched steps to the hit song of Jawan while composer Anirudh sang it live on stage. Later Deepika and Shah Rukh Khan also shook a leg to another hit number from the movie Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya with other cast of Jawan.

Take a look at the video here:

Deepika Padukone made her debut with Shah Rukh Khan in Om Shanti Om (2007). Later they performed in Chennai Express, Happy New Year, Pathaan. Meanwhile, Jawan crossed Rs 400 crores at the domestic box office. Jawan opened to stellar reviews. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee, in his review for NDTV, gave the film 3.5 stars out of 5 and he wrote, "Who is better equipped to do all this than SRK, who, even when he plays a larger-than-life action hero on a mission to take down a powerful industrialist who has wronged him and his nation in more ways than one, can stay rooted in the real world and animate the canvas with humanity even as he projects an invincible, superhero-like persona?"