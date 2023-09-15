Jhoome Jo Jawan: Watch Deepika Padukone And Shah Rukh Khan Dance To Chaleya At Press Meet

Deepika And SRK at the event

Chaleya fever is here to stay. Shah Rukh Khan's hit song Chaleya from Jawan set the mood at a press meet for the film held in Mumbai on Friday. Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Vijay Sethupathi, director Atlee, Sunil Grover, Sanya Malhotra and other stars of the movie attended the press conference which was organised to celebrate the super success of Jawan. The event was ignited by a live performance to Chaleya by Shah Rukh Khan - he was joined by Deepika Padukone and together, they danced to Anirudh Ravichander's tune. In the film, Chaleya was picturised on SRK and Nayanthara who did not attend the event.

See pictures here:

Jawan released in theatres on September 7, has been receiving huge praise from critics and the audience alike. The videos from the press meet are going viral. Deepika Padukone was dressed in a white saree with black borders. She matched it with a halter neck blouse. Shah Rukh Khan grabbed eyeballs with his braided hairdo.

On Thursday, Anirudh shared a video of himself singing Chaleya while playing piano on his X (formerly known as Twitter). Anirudh wrote in the caption, "It's been a while.. here's your fav Chaleya." Shah Rukh Khan, who's been actively responding to all appreciation posts coming his way, re-shared the video on his X and wrote an adorable note for Anirudh. Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "I have to dance on this while you sing it beta. And if I get the step wrong you instantly change the rhythm so I look good! U can do magic like that I know....love u."

Take a look at their social media exchange here:

I have to dance on this while you sing it beta. And if I get the step wrong you instantly change the rhythm so I look good! U can do magic like that I know….love u. https://t.co/1GS3GCYMfS — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 14, 2023

Just a couple of days back, South actor Keerthy Suresh grooved to Chaleya with director Atlee's wife Priya. Keerthy can be seen matching steps with Priya in the video. While the two women are performing to the song, Atlee can be seen loitering in the background. At the end of the video, Atlee comes to the front with his pet dog. Sharing the reel, Keerthy wrote in the caption, "Just for fun! Don't miss the end (Sometimes I just get too excited)."

Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's post here:

From celebs to fans, several reel videos of Chaleya are doing the rounds on the internet since the song released. Meanwhile, Jawan entered the ₹ 300 crore club on Tuesday. Jawan opened to stellar reviews. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee, in his review for NDTV, gave the film 3.5 stars out of 5 and he wrote, "Who is better equipped to do all this than SRK, who, even when he plays a larger-than-life action hero on a mission to take down a powerful industrialist who has wronged him and his nation in more ways than one, can stay rooted in the real world and animate the canvas with humanity even as he projects an invincible, superhero-like persona?"