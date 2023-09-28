Rajkumar Hirani Hilariously Interrupts Shah Rukh Khan's Ask SRK: 'Come Out Of The Bathroom Now'

Rajkumar Hirani and SRK in a still from the video. (courtesy iamsrk)

Let's be honest, Shah Rukh Khan's AskSRK sessions are absolutely gold. On Wednesday evening, the superstar was on a roll. His heartwarming and witty replies on Virat Kohli and Salman Khan's Tiger 3 were a hit on social media. Well, Shah Rukh Khan's session was soon interrupted by filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani. Oh, yes we are talking about a Dunki connection here. FYI: SRK and Rajkumar Hirani are collaborating for the first time in Dunki. In a post on X, the actor wrote, “Away shooting. Been told the call time is a bit later. So think can do a faasssttt #AskSRK with you all if you are also free like me! Let's start and ask for anything…Oops ask anything! I mean.” Reacting to SRK's tweet, Rajkumar Hirani dropped a hilarious message. “Sirji ab bathroom se bahar aa jao. Kya kar rahe ho?Trailer dikhana hain. [Sirji, please come out of the bathroom now. What are you doing? Have to show you the trailer] #AskSRK.”

Sirji ab bathroom se bahar aa jao. Kya kar rahe ho? Trailer dikhana hain. #AskSRKhttps://t.co/QCaT3AM0r0 — Rajkumar Hirani (@RajkumarHirani) September 27, 2023

To Rajkumar Hirani's interesting probe, Shah Rukh Khan gave a very ‘SRK reply' which left fans in splits. He said, “Oh Sh#%. Coming sir…doston se baat kar raha tha!!! [Was talking to my friends] Sorry boys and girls have to rush now. VarnaDunki se nikaal denge! [He will throw me out of Dunki] Thanks for your time boys and girls. See you in the theatres very very soon. Love you all. So much to do and less time to talk to you….Muah.”

Oh Sh#%. Coming sir…doston se baat kar raha tha!!! Sorry boys and girls have to rush now. Varna #Dunki se nikaal denge!!! Thanks for ur time boys and girls. See u in the theatres very very soon. Love u all. So much to do less time to talk to you….Muah. https://t.co/rpAYm2TwPu — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 27, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan is currently riding high on the success of his recently released film Jawan. Within three weeks, the film has collected over Rs 570 crore at the Indian box office. Globally, Jawan has breached the Rs 1,000-crore club. Earlier this month, a press meet was hosted in Mumbai to celebrate the astounding success of Jawan. At the event, Shah Rukh Khan confirmed that Dunki will be released on Christmas, this year. SRK said, "I think, Mashallah, God's been very kind. We had Pathaan. God's been even kinder with Jawan. I always tell we started with Republic Day (January 26). It's an auspicious day. On Janmashtami, we released Jawan. On Christmas, we will bring Dunki for you. I prioritize national integration. And whenever my film releases, it has to be Eid. I'm working hard. I'm working harder than what I worked in last 29 years. And Inshallah, I will work hard. I get happy now when people watch movies and they derive happiness out of them."

Dunki also stars Taapsee Pannu. It will clash with Prabhas' Salaar at the box office.