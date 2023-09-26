Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki Vs Prabhas' Salaar: Box Office Clash Incoming

Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan (L), Prabhas in Salaar (R). (Courtesy: ShahRukhKhan, Prabhas)

It seems Salaar makers have made their mind to release the film with Shah Rukh Khan's movie. Prabhas' Salaar, which was scheduled to release in September, had been pushed to a later date due to "unforeseen circumstances". The producer of the movie Hombale Films shared the news on X on September 13. Now, according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh's report, Salaar is slated to release on Christmas along with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki. According to that report, the exhibitors have received a mail about Salaar's Christmas release. Taran Adarsh wrote on Instagram, "YES, IT'S TRUE... SRK VS PRABHAS, DUNKI VS SALAAR THIS CHRISTMAS... The exhibitors have received a mail stating that Salaar will arrive THIS CHRISTMAS [on 22 Dec 2023]... An official announcement by the producers, #HombaleFilms, will be made on Friday [29 Sept 2023]." He also added, "This is the SECOND TIME HombaleFilms is clashing with SRK... In 2018 [#Christmas], it was Zero vs #KGF [first part]. SRK had already blocked Christmas [22 Dec 2023] for #Dunki... And now Prabhas also stakes claim on 22 Dec 2023."

Shah Rukh Khan confirmed Dunki's Christmas release at the success meet of Jawan. Shah Rukh Khan said at the event, "I think, Mashallah, God's been very kind. We had Pathaan. God's been even kinder with Jawan. I always tell we started with Republic Day (January 26). It's an auspicious day. On Janmashtami, we released Jawan. On Christmas, we will bring Dunki for you. I prioritize national integration. And whenever my film releases, it's Eid. I'm working hard. I'm working harder than what I worked in last 29 years. And Inshallah, I will work hard. I get happy now when people watch movies and they derive happiness out of them."

On the other hand, Salaar makers wrote on X, "We deeply appreciate your unwavering support for #Salaar. With consideration, we must delay the original September 28 release due to unforeseen circumstances. Please understand this decision is made with care, as we're committed to delivering an exceptional cinematic experience. Our team is working tirelessly to meet the highest standards. The new release date will be revealed in due course. Stay with us as we make the final touches on SalaarCeaseFire and thank you for being a part of this incredible journey."

Earlier this month, the reports of Salaar getting postponed were doing the rounds on the Internet. The buzz achieved momentum when trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a post on September 2. He wrote on X, "BreakingNews...PRABHAS: 'SALAAR' TO ARRIVE IN November... Salaar is NOT arriving on 28 September 2023, it's OFFICIAL now... The post-production work of this #Prabhas starrer is going on in full swing... HombaleFilms - the producers - are bringing the film in Nov 2023... New release date soon." As Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan released on September 7, a big section of the Internet didn't waste time to draw the conjecture that Salaar was pushed due to Jawan craze.

Directed by KGF director Prashanth Neel, Salaar will release in 5 languages including Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi. Prashanth Neel's last release KGF: Chapter 2 broke a number of records at the box office when it released in 2022.

In Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan will share screen space Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu. The movie was shot in Kashmir, Saudi Arabia, London. Dunki marks Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani's first collaboration.