Making Of The Archies Song Sunoh: 'I Was Actually Shaking,' Says Suhana Khan

Suhana Khan in a BTS video from Sunoh.(courtesy: YouTube)

Here's a quick peep into Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel and Dilton's world. We are talking about Zoya Akhtar's adaptation of The Archies. She shared a BTS video from the making of the song Sunoh on Friday. The video features Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, singer Aditi Saigal (who goes by her stage name Dot), Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda sharing their experiences of filming the song. "I was actually shaking before I did that and I'd been skating for so long. It was so frustrating. But our skating instructor, she was just like let's just try to use everything we have learned and let's not waste anything." and voila, that's how Suhana aced the skating shot.

Zoya Akhtar revealed, "More than the comic book, I think we went with storybook. Everybody was there." Speaking of the song, Dot added, "The whole thing about Sunoh is that we are announcing that this is our story." The legendary Javed Akhtar also revealed how he contributed to the track.

Check out the making of Sunoh here:

"Sneak Peek Set and Sunoh,"the filmmaker wrote. Check out Zoya Akhtar's post here:

The Hindi adaptation of The Archie comics has been directed by Zoya Akhtar and it has been co-produced by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti and Sharad Devarajan under their production houses Tiger Baby and Graphic India. It will release on streaming giant Netflix.

The character Archie Andrews first appeared in the Pep Comics and gained insane popularity in as a standalone character in the pop culture.