Agastya Nanda Is 'Definitely Not A Casanova' (Unlike Archie Andrews)

Agastya Nanda in a picture shared by his sister.(Courtesy: NavyaNanda)

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. In the Netflix musical, Agastya plays Archie Andrews. After first appearing in the Pep Comics, Archie Andrews gained insane popularity as a standalone character in pop culture. Drawing a comparison between himself and his character in the film, Agastya, at India Today Mumbai Conclave 2023, said that he is “definitely not a casanova.” Agastya added, "I wouldn't call myself a casanova. Something that we do share in common is our love for music, because it helps you deal with a lot of emotions and that's where we are kind of similar, and yes, I am definitely not a casanova."

On his grand Netflix debut, Agastya Nanda said that it is an “exciting opportunity” to be streamed in 190 countries at once. Agastya also gave a shout-out to his co-stars and best friends Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Dot, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, and Yuvraj Menda. "I don't think you choose 'The Archies'. It was Zoya who chose it and we auditioned for it. Being on Netflix is such an exciting opportunity, being streamed in 190 countries at once. I find it so exciting. I couldn't have asked for a better team of people to work with. These guys over here have become my best friends and we hang out a lot, actually a bit too much," he added.

On Wednesday, director Zoya Akhtar shared a fresh poster of Agastya Nanda as Archie Andrews. In the caption, the filmmaker wrote, “Guitar in one hand…His heart in the other…Archie Andrews is ready to make you swoon.” Replying to the post, Agastya's mother Shweta Bachchan said, “Archie Andrews [heart eyes]” His sister and young entrepreneur Navya Naveli Nanda commented: “Archie” with a red heart.

Filmmaker Karan Johar wrote, “Agggggyyyyyy, love you” and accompanied it with a bunch of red hearts.

Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep Kapoor dropped star eyes and red hearts in the comments.

The official Instagram page of The Archies wrote, “One smile and we're head over heels for this rockstar.”

The Archies will be released on December 7. It is co-produced by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti and Sharad Devarajan under their production houses Tiger Baby and Graphic India.