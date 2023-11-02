'Don't Ask Dodgy Questions': Witty Tweets By Shah Rukh Khan On His Birthday

Shah Rukh Khan is turning 58 years old today.

Shah Rukh Khan, the "Badshah of Bollywood", is celebrating his 58th birthday today, November 2, 2023. The iconic actor has found a special place in the hearts of people worldwide. While he is renowned as the "King of Romance" for his captivating performances in numerous Hindi films, Mr Khan has consistently demonstrated his ability to excel in diverse roles, showcasing his versatility as an actor.

He has starred in over 90 films and has won numerous awards, including 14 Filmfare Awards. He is also a successful film producer and entrepreneur.

This year, in 2023, Shah Rukh Khan has delivered two successful blockbusters, Pathaan and Jawan, proving that his charismatic presence and his skill are still able to establish a strong connection with audiences.

It's evident that Shah Rukh Khan also excels in the world of social media, outshining many of the new generation of stars. His responses and comebacks are consistently marked by cleverness, sarcasm, and humor. In this regard, here are some social media posts from the superstar that left us impressed with his most clever responses on various occasions.

Don't ask dodgy questions. https://t.co/3wCpbUJOfT — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 11, 2016

Hello Garib https://t.co/M9r8U6en4Q — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 13, 2017

Aadhi kar doon kya!!!?? https://t.co/BlLJh62kZ2 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 2, 2022

@sarthakkher if I ask she won't go with you....ha ha. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 7, 2015

U mean apart from photoshop??? Ha ha https://t.co/Op6NA2Cg8N — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 11, 2016

Pehle yeh bata yeh billi ki photo kyun bheji Iss Gambhir sawaal ke saath!!?? #Jawanhttps://t.co/Vt1x6PI7ld — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 27, 2023



Shah Rukh Khan is not only a great actor, but also a successful producer, TV host, and philanthropist. He is also one of the richest actors in the world and has a huge fan following all over the globe.