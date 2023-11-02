To Evergreen Shah Rukh Khan, Birthday Wishes From Kajol, Kareena, Katrina, Malaika

Kajol shared this image. (Courtesy: Kajol)

Happy Birthday, Shah Rukh Khan. The actor turns 58. Fans, including us, can't keep calm. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Shah Rukh Tum Nahi Samjhoge. From the midnight meet and greet session with fans to Dunki's first drop, Shah Rukh Khan is celebrating his birthday in full Badshah Of Bollywood style. One of the first wishes came from Farah Khan. She has shared a video of the midnight celebration outside Mannat. The clip opens to SRK greeting the sea of fans waiting outside his Mumbai home. Along with the video, Farah Khan wrote, “Can you feel the love tonight? Happy birthday Shah Rukh Khan.” She has also added a red heart to the post. Her hashtag read, King of the world.” Farah Khan and SRK have worked together in Om Shanti Om, Main Hoon Na and Happy New Year.

Shah Rukh Khan's dear friend Kajol has picked a super cute picture of herself and the birthday boy for the day. Kajol has also predicted SRK's year. She said, “Wish you a supercalifragilistic year ahead. I know it is going to be a good one.”

Juhi Chawla has shared a collage of stills from their film to celebrate the day. Along with the photo, she wrote, “500 trees for a friendship, that is beyond words... beyond time...And sometimes beyond my understanding!!! Happy Birthday Shah Rukh [Khan]....!!! Lots of love, Jay and Juhi.”

Kareena Kapoor wrote, “Happy birthday, King! May you shine the brightest always.”

Dharma Production has shared a video on Instagram and wrote, “To the icon jisko screen par dekh kar bohot kuch hota hai, har pal, har waqt… hamesha ek hi naam hoton pe aata hai - Shah Rukh Khan. Happy birthday to the emperor of entertainment, Shah Rukh Khan!”

As per Katrina Kaif, Shah Rukh Khan is a “phenomenon”.

Malaika Arora has reshared the midnight celebration video on Instagram Stories and said, “The King. Happy Birthday, Shah Rukh Khan. No one ever like you.”

