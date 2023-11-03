A Pic Of Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani From Shah Rukh Khan's Birthday Bash

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani at the party. (Courtesy: X)

Shah Rukh Khan's birthday bash is making the noise for all the right reasons. Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 58th birthday with friends and families. He hosted an intimate party for his friends and colleagues. Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena-Karisma Kapoor, Atlee, MS Dhoni marked their presence. Several fan pages shared the inside pictures from the party. Now, we have learnt that Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were also present at the party. Several fan pages dedicated to the actors shared their pictures. In the picture, the couple look stunning and they are all smiles for the camera. Kiara rocked a cut-out dress and Sidharth was dressed in a casual outfit. Take a look:

Karisma Kapoor, dressed up for the party, shared a blockbuster frame featuring Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, Kareena, Navya Nanda and herself. She wrote in the caption, "Making memories with our friends and family." Take a look:

Speaking of Sidharth and Kiara, they celebrated their first Karwa Chauth together in a simple way. Sidharth Malhotra shared an image where Kiara can be seen performing the ritual. Sidharth simply wrote in the caption, "blessed" and dropped a heart emoji. Take a look:

On the work front, Kiara Advani will next be seen with Ram Charan in a film titled Game Changer. She starred in the moderately successful Satyaprem Ki Katha, co-starring Kartik Aaryan. Sidharth Malhotra will make his OTT debut with Rohit Shetty's series The Indian Police Force. Shilpa Shetty, Vivek Oberoi are also a part of this project.