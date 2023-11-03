Viral: Alia-Ranbir, Kareena-Karisma, Navya Nanda, Shaheen Bhatt In A Pic From Shah Rukh Khan's Birthday

Karisma Kapoor with family. (courtesy: therealkarismkapoor)

The photos from Shah Rukh Khan's 58th birthday party keep getting better and better. The superstar hosted a party for his industry friends last night and the photos from it are viral, naturally. On Friday afternoon, Karisma Kapoor shared a blockbuster photo with her family on Instagram. The photo features Alia Bhatt along with husband Ranbir Kapoor, and sister Shaheen Bhatt. Kareena and sister Karisma can be seen posing with Navya Naveli Nanda. Karisma Kapoor wrote, "Making memories with our friends and family," adding the hashtags #famjam and #foreverfriends to the post.

Check out Karisma Kapoor's post here:

Previously, Karisma Kapoor shared these pictures of her OOTN and she captioned the post, "All set to dance the night away."

ICYMI, Kareena Kapoor shared these set of photos from SRK's birthday bash and she wrote, "Celebrating cinema... The Badshah himself and my dear Pooja" (SRK's manager Pooja Dadlani, who shares her birthday with the actor). Sharing another picture with Karisma and Amrita, Kareena wrote, "And Badshah we are ready for you."

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt shared a couple of photos of her outfit. Here's one:

Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen Bhatt also shared a few photos and she wrote, "Some colour is good, more must be better."

Shah Rukh Khan has had a stellar year professionally. He returned with a bang in 2023 and how. He featured in the smash hit Pathaan this year, alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The actor then starred in Atlee's Jawan with Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra and Vijay Sethupathi. The film was a big hit. He will next be seen in Dunki. The film is slated to release on Christmas.