Inside Shah Rukh Khan's Birthday Party With Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, MS Dhoni

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Alia-Shaheen at the party. (courtesy: pikashusbandd)

Shah Rukh Khan turned 58 on Thursday and he did it in style. The superstar celebrated his birthday with family and friends in Mumbai last night. The guest list included Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and sister Shaheen, MS Dhoni and Jawan director Atlee. Several fan pages dedicated to these actors have curated inside photos from the grand birthday party. Deepika, who has co-starred with SRK in Pathaan, Om Shanti Om, Happy New Year, Chennai Express and Jawan, attended the party with husband Ranveer Singh. Alia, who worked with SRK in Dear Zindagi, attended the birthday bash with sister Shaheen.

See inside photos from SRK's birthday party here:

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at Shah Rukh Khan's birthday bash last night #DeepikaPadukone#RanveerSinghpic.twitter.com/PPQ8Ekoxgd — Deepika Padukone Fanpage (@pikashusbandd) November 3, 2023

Sneak Peak into SRK b'day bashhh

Please someone post a pic of My mannn!!! pic.twitter.com/BtexqA6KFX — S (@Sakzxxxx) November 3, 2023

The Man, The Myth, The Legend MS Dhoni in The Man, The Myth, The Legend Shah Rukh Khan's birthday bash - A Beautiful Picture pic.twitter.com/hU8YC4v2m8 — Rathore.....Vikram Rathore (@iamthunder847) November 3, 2023

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor had also shared photos from SRK's birthday celebrations and she wrote in her Instagram stories, "Celebrating cinema... The Badshah himself and my dear Pooja" (SRK's manager Pooja Dadlani, who shares her birthday with the actor). Sharing another picture with Karisma and Amrita, Kareena wrote, "And Badshah we are ready for you."

SRK celebrated is birthday with fans in Mumbai. He shared a video, in which he is seen dancing to his hit songs Jhoome Jo Pathaan and Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya. He captioned the post, "Celebrating with all of u is always special... thank you for making my day."

Thanking his fans for all the love on his birthday, SRK wrote on X (earlier known as Twitter), "It's unbelievable that so many of you come and wish me late at night. I am but a mere actor. Nothing makes me happier, than, the fact that I can entertain you a bit. I live in a dream of your love. Thank you for allowing me to entertain you all. See you in the morning...on the screen and off it."

It's unbelievable that so many of u come & wish me late at night. I am but a mere actor. Nothing makes me happier, than, the fact that I can entertain u a bit. I live in a dream of your love. Thank u for allowing me to entertain you all. C u in the morning...on the screen & off it — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 1, 2023

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan has had a stellar year professionally. He returned with a bang in 2023 and how. He featured in the smash hit Pathaan this year, alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The actor then starred in Atlee's Jawan with Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra and Vijay Sethupathi. The film was a big hit. He will also feature in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki with Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani.