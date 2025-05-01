WAVES Summit 2025: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor Dazzle In Fusion Couture In Mumbai

The World Audio Visual Entertainment Summit aka Waves Summit 2025 has officially kicked off in Mumbai on a stylish note. And leading the charts is the power couple, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

Alia Bhatt Attended WAVES Summit 2025 In Style

Alia Bhatt looked exceptionally elegant in a traditional yet contemporary ensemble. She chose to wear a rich silk saree, which gracefully blended the shades of peach, pink and orange. The fun mix of colour was brought together in pleats that had a floral design and perfectly complimented the bright pink pallu. Her sleeveless blouse with intricately embroidered floral patterns and deep V-neck gave the overall look a striking yet delicate touch.

Alia kept the accessories to a minimal. The dangling earrings added a hint of sparkle to the subtle outfit. Her champagne wedge heels by Aparajita Toor took the look up a notch. Styled in a sleek bun with center parting, Alia maintained the sophisticated look with a clean hairdo. The understated makeup was completed with a fresh base and neutral tones, allowing the vibrant look and texture of the saree to shine through.

What did Ranbir Kapoor Wear At WAVES Summit 2025?

Breaking away from the usual darker palettes, Ranbir Kapoor was seen wearing a classic sage green bandhgala paired with a white shirt. It featured subtle buttons and a structured silhouette. The outfit was paired with crisp yet classic black trousers.

With neatly styled hair and a well-groomed mustache, he kept the styling timeless. Black formal shoes completed the look, adding a regal touch to his appearance.

The fashion choices of this duo reflects a seamless blend of tradition and modernity- a hallmark of Indian couture. Adding a distinct flair to the event, the power couple of Bollywood made a mark at WAVES Summit 2025.

