Farah Khan Shares Glimpses Of Midnight Scene Outside Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat: 'King Of The World'

SRK greeting fans from Mannat. (courtesy: farahkhankunder)

There are actors and then there is Shah Rukh Khan. The superstar celebrated his 58th birthday like a “Badshah”. From the midnight celebrations outside Mannat to a star-studded bash, SRK's birthday was sugar, spice and everything nice. His dear friend Farah Khan, who was at Mannat for the midnight get-together, has shared a video on Instagram. In the clip, Shah Rukh Khan is seen walking up to the balcony to meet the sea of fans. Along with the video, Farah Khan wrote, “Can you feel the love tonight? Happy birthday, Shah Rukh Khan.” For the hashtag, she added, “King of the world.” Replying to the post, actress Nimrat Kaur dropped a series of fire and red heart emojis. Aditi Rao Hydari wrote, “Love” and added a bunch of red hearts. Veteran actress Soni Razdan simply said, “Uff.” Actor Maniesh Paul declared that Shah Rukh Khan is a “legend.” Director Zoya Akhtar dropped a blush face emoji and a black heart. FYI: SRK's daughter Suhana will make her acting debut with Zoya's The Archies. Huma Qureshi and Richa Chadha dropped red hearts under the post.

Farah Khan and Shah Rukh Khan share a special bond. The two have worked in a number of films including Main Hoon Na and Happy New Year.

Farah Khan has also shared a video from the birthday celebration at Mannat on Instagram Stories. Along with an aerial view of the spectacular scene, the filmmaker wrote, “I must say, I shoot well.” Well, we can't agree more.

Screenshot of Farah Khan's Instagram story.

Farah Khan also shared a birthday message for Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani. She shares her birthday with the superstar. Along with a series of pictures featuring herself, Pooja Dadlani and SRK, Farah Khan said, “Happy birthday Pooja Dadlani. Sharing a birthday with Shah Rukh Khan...Can't believe you were just 23 during Om Shanti Om…have the best year both of you.”

Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani. The film will open to theatres on Christmas.