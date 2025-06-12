Has Alia Bhatt Officially Changed Her Name To 'Alia Kapoor'? Here's A Glimpse From Her Day 2 At Cannes 2025

Alia Bhatt made a starry debut at the Cannes 2025 Film Festival this year. Attending the event as the L'Oreal brand ambassador, Alia took to share glimpses of what her Day 2 at Cannes looked like on her YouTube channel.

Amid all the glitz and glamour, what caught the internet's attention was the hotel that she was staying at in the French Riviera, addressed her as 'Dear Alia Kapoor.'

What's Happening

Alia Bhatt shared a BTS video of her getting glammed up for Day 2 at the recently held Cannes Film Festival 2025. She debuted at the celebrated event as the L'Oreal brand ambassador.

However, Reddit was quick to spot that an LCD screen in her hotel room, addressed her as 'Dear Alia Kapoor.'

This led to various speculations about whether the Brahmastra actress had legally changed her name after marrying Ranbir Kapoor.

How Reddit Reacted

After Alia shared her Day 2 video of getting ready from Cannes this year, soon a screenshot of 'Dear Alia Kapoor' flashing on the screen, was shared on Reddit.

While her robe had 'Alia Bhatt' written on it, the name on TV read 'Alia Kapoor.'

YouTube

Fans immediately started reacting to the same.

One person commented, "Must've taken her husband's name and kept Bhatt for her public-facing career since she is widely known by that surname."

YouTube

Some argued that it must have been a mistake committed by the hotel. However, another group of Redditors said that International Hotels refer to booking IDs for such messages. Hence, chances are that Alia has mostly changed her surname to Kapoor after getting married to Ranbir.

Someone else joked, "How will a hotel in France know her husband's surname? Anyway, hotel booking is done according to your legal name on IDs."

There was another group of people who believed it was best that Alia stuck to her surname "Bhatt", as it has become a brand now. While some dissed the patriarchy prevalent in the context.

One internet user mentioned, "But she's always Alia Bhatt to me, naam mein wajan aagaya hai abhi (the name carries some heft). It's a brand name now."

Someone else recalled Alia's appearance on Koffee With Karan a couple of years ago and asked, "I thought it was "Alia Bhatt Kapoor" as she mentioned it on KWK. Ranveer got very happy and said it's got a ring to it."

About Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor fell in love on the sets of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. The two got married in April 2022. They welcomed their daughter Raha in November 2022.

Work

Alia Bhatt is currently busy shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War and YRF's Alpha with Sharvari.

In A Nutshell

Alia Bhatt treated fans with a few BTS shots of her getting ready for Day 2 at the Cannes 2025 Film Festival. A shot of the hotel addressing her as "Dear Alia Kapoor" flashing on an LCD screen, which sparked speculations about the actress having legally changed her name.