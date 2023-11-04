Dunki New Posters: Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal And Friends Have Miles To Go

New poster of Dunki. (courtesy: iamsrk)

Shah Rukh Khan just dropped new posters from his film Dunki on Saturday afternoon. The first poster features Shah Rukh Khan along with Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and friends walking on the streets of India. The second poster is of the film's cast walking on a deserted land. Shah Rukh Khan wrote in his caption, "Hum bilkul usi tarah dikh rahe hain jaise Raju sir ne apne "Ullu ke patthon" ko imagine kiya tha...Inke baare mein bahot kuch share karna abhi baaki hai...(We just look like the way Raju Sir had imagined. Have a lot to share about them)." Dunki showcases the story of Hardy (SRK) and his friends, who embark on a rollercoaster of a journey to move to London.

On his birthday, SRK had shared a clip from the film and wrote, "A story of simple and real people trying to fulfill their dreams and desires. Of friendship, love, and being together... Of being in a relationship called Home! A heartwarming story by a heartwarming storyteller. It's an honour to be a part of this journey and I hope you all come along with us. The #DunkiDrop1 is here...Dunki releasing worldwide in cinemas this Christmas."

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, and produced by SRK and Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, Dunki is slated to release on Christmas this year. It is SRK's first project with Rajkumar Hirani.

During a fan event in Mumbai on SRK's birthday, the actor opened up about the project and said, "Dunki is a film that speaks volumes. It is meant to be more entertaining than Pathaan and Jawan, with a simplicity that captures the heart. While the drop 1 intentionally doesn't revealed much, we have Drop 2 and Drop 3 coming soon to introduce what I am doing in the film, as well as Taapsee's role." SRK added, "Of course, in Dunki I will bring dance, romance, and song to the screen. It's been years since I've had the opportunity to romance in a film, and the romance in Dunki is truly beautiful."