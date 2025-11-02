Viral Video: Shah Rukh Khan Cuts 3-Tier Cake With Over 300 Fans At Meet And Greet

It's Shah Rukh Khan's 60th birthday, and it was customary that he would be gracing his fans with his presence. While the Jawan actor celebrated his big day with close friends and family in Alibaug, Maharashtra, he was back in Mumbai on November 2 for a meet and greet session with his supporters who love and admire him.

Since Mannat is renovating, the #SRKDAY 2025 Meet & Greet happened at Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir Auditorium, Bandra, Mumbai. The entire auditorium was flooded with fans, from not just India, but also France, Germany, and the US, among other countries. Many of them were sporting tees with King Khan written on them.

Until Shah Rukh Khan arrived at the auditorium, Team SRK Universe, one of his most famous fan clubs, performed on his chartbuster song, Chaiyya Chaiyya from Dil Se (1998).

Team SRK Universe setting the stage on fire with their energetic Chaiyya Chaiyya performance! 🔥💃⁰The celebration for the SRK DAY is in full swing! 👑❤️#SRKUniverse #SRKDay #HappyBrithdaySRK pic.twitter.com/CghPS6lnze — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) November 2, 2025

Shah Rukh Khan Meets His Fans At Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir Auditorium, Mumbai

SRK arrived at the stage of Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir Auditorium, Mumbai, looking dapper. He donned a pair of blue jeans and paired them with a black tee and an off-white jacket. He was wearing black goggles and sported a beanie cap.

The Badshah's grand entry at the event! 👑🔥

Stay tuned for more videos — the celebration has just begun! 🎉#KingKhan #SRKDay #SRKUniverse#HappyBirthdaySRK pic.twitter.com/8clZAfBCmc — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) November 2, 2025

When the Badshah of Bollywood comes on stage, it is customary for him to do his signature step. As soon as Shah Rukh opened his arms, the audience shouted at the top of their voice.

Shah Rukh Khan Says He Did Chak De! India As A Tribute To His Father

In a viral clip, Shah Rukh Khan shared that he did Chak De! India, as a tribute to his father, Meer Taj Mohammed Khan. The actor's father used to play hockey, and he can also play it.

Chak De! India is a sports film in which SRK played the role of a coach, Kabir Khan, to the Indian women's hockey team. He played for the men's team, and in his last match, the team lost the game, and everyone blamed him. When the women's team won the World Cup, Khan's name and reputation were restored.

Shah Rukh Khan Cuts A 3-Tier Cake

In another viral clip, Shah Rukh Khan was seen cutting a three-tier cake featuring a golden crown on the top. His manager, Pooja Dadlani, was also present with him on the stage. Interestingly, Pooja and Shah Rukh share birthdays.

When the camera was rotated to the other side, you could see the auditorium packed with more than 300 fans shooting videos on their phones.

