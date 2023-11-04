Salman Khan And Edward Maya In A Pic From Shah Rukh Khan's Birthday Bash

Salman Khan with Edward Maya. (courtesy: edwardmayaofficial)

Turns out, Salman Khan was also present at Shah Rukh Khan's 58th birthday bash. We chanced upon a photo of the actor from the party and it is spreading like wildfire on social media. Romanian DJ, singer-composer Edward Maya, who was also at the party, has posted a photo with Salman Khan on his official Instagram handle and he wrote in his caption, "Catching up with another Bollywood biggie and favorite Salman Khan at the private birthday party of Shah Rukh Khan and Pooja Dadlani (SRK's manager)." Edward Maya added the hashtags #58th, #badshah, #kingkhan to his post.

Check out Edward Maya's post here:

Edward Maya also posted a photo with music composer Pritam and he wrote, "My good friend Pritam at SRK's 58th private birthday."

Edward Maya played his hit Stereo Love at Shah Rukh Khan's birthday bash:

Edward Maya playing Stereo Love for guests during SRK's Birthday Bash #HappyBirthdaySRK#ShahRukhKhanpic.twitter.com/h0EdGNM5Be — sohom (@AwaaraHoon) November 3, 2023

Earlier this year, Salman Khan made a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster Pathaan. SRK too is expected to feature in a cameo appearance in Salman's Tiger 3, slated to release on Diwali this year.

In the nineties, Salman had a guest appearance in Shah Rukh's 1998 superhit film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Shah Rukh Khan too made a special appearance in Salman's Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega. Shah Rukh Khan and Salman are co-stars of 1995's iconic film Karan Arjun and also featured together in 2002's Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam. Shah Rukh featured in a cameo in Salman's 2017 film Tubelight after which, Salman returned the favour with a cameo in Shah Rukh's Zero.