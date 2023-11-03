Viral: First Pictures Of Shah Rukh Khan From His Birthday Party. Courtesy Mona Singh

Mona Singh shared this image. (Courtesy: MonaSingh)

Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 58th birthday in a grand way. He greeted fans, assembled outside his residence Mannat, twice on the occasion of his birthday. He attended the fan event later in the evening. He hosted a party for his friends and colleagues in the night. Inside pictures from the party surfaced online but Shah Rukh Khan was not seen in any of those pictures. Finally, television actor Mona Singh shared two images on her Instagram handle with the birthday boy. In the first pic, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen kissing on Mona's head while the actor smiles for the camera. The second pic is a candid selfie in which Shah Rukh Khan and Mona Singh are all smiles. Shah Rukh Khan can be seen in a black shirt.

Mona Singh wrote in the caption, "Overwhelmed with the LOVE you showered on me, I love you bas. happpy birthday @iamsrk #bdaybash#bestnite #kingkhan #aboutlastnight #happy #instamoment #instagood." Take a look:

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, MS Dhoni, director Atlee, Sanjay-Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani were pictured at the party. ICYMI, here are some of the pics from the party:

Karisma Kapoor, dressed up for the party, shared a blockbuster frame featuring Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, Kareena, Navya Nanda and herself. She wrote in the caption, "Making memories with our friends and family." Take a look:

Maheep Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor, close friends of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri, shared some inside pictures from the party. They were joined by none other than the star cricketer MS Dhoni. The picture, shared by Maheep Kapoor, features Sanjay Kapoor, MS Dhoni, Bhavana Pandey and Maheep herself. Maheep's caption is making the right noises. She wrote, "G.O.A.T" and dropped a heart and a hi-five emoji. While Maheep chose black for the party, Bhavana chose white for the occasion.

Mona Singh became a household name after she featured in the popular TV show Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, which marked her debut in the industry. The actress has also starred in TV shows like Kya Huaa Tera Vaada, Itna Karo Na Mujhe Pyaar,Pyaar Ko Ho Jaane Do, Kavach...Kaali Shaktiyon Se. She has also featured in films like 3 Idiots and Utt Pataang. Mona has been praised for her performances in the series Made In Heaven 2 and Kaala Paani.