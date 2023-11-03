Viral: Sanjay-Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey Pictured With 'G.O.A.T' MS Dhoni

Maheep Kapoor shared this image. (Courtesy: MaheepKapoor)

Have you seen enough of Shah Rukh Khan's birthday bash pictures? We bet, you haven't. Maheep Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor, close friends of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri, shared some inside pictures from the party. They were joined by none other than the star cricketer MS Dhoni. The picture, shared by Maheep Kapoor, features Sanjay Kapoor, MS Dhoni, Bhavana Pandey and Maheep herself. Maheep's caption is making the right noises. She wrote, "G.O.A.T" and dropped a heart and a hi-five emoji. While Maheep chose black for the party, Bhavana chose white for the occasion.

Sanjay Kapoor also shared a picture with MS Dhoni on his Instagram feed. He wrote in the caption, "Fanboy moment , One and only." Take a look:

Maheep Kapoor also shared a glimpse of daughter Shanaya and son Jahaan's OOTNs from the night. Take a look:

Shah Rukh Khan turned 58 years on Thursday. He greeted his fans twice on the occasion of his birthday. He also attended a fan event where he talked about his upcoming film Dunki. He unveiled the teaser of Dunki in the morning. Later, Shah Rukh Khan hosted an intimate bash for his friends, family and colleagues. Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena-Karisma Kapoor, MS Dhoni, Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, Atlee were pictured at the party. ICYMI, here are some of the pictures.

Sneak Peak into SRK b'day bashhh👀🔥🔥

Please someone post a pic of My mannn😭!!! pic.twitter.com/BtexqA6KFX — ♡S (@Sakzxxxx) November 3, 2023

Karisma Kapoor, dressed up for the party, shared a blockbuster frame featuring Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, Kareena, Navya Nanda and herself. She wrote in the caption, "Making memories with our friends and family." Take a look:

Maheep Kapoor is a jewellery designer by profession. She featured in the Netflix series Fabulous Wives Of Bollywood Wives alongside Neelam Kothari Soni, Bhavana Pandey and Seema Sajdeh. Gauri Khan also featured in the two seasons of the series. Sanjay Kapoor was last seen in the second season of Made In Heaven.