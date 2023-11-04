Viral: Just Ranveer Singh DJing And Dancing At Shah Rukh Khan's Birthday Party

Ranveer Singh at SRK's party.(courtesy: dj_manishkhatri)

Shah Rukh Khan's 58th birthday party was definitely a night to remember. The actor hosted a huge party for his family and friends in Mumbai for the big day. An inside video from the party has been shared by DJ Manish Khatri, who played at the party. The video features Ranveer Singh and Mika Singh on the DJ console and Ranveer singing and dancing his heart out. "Hanging out with the one and only Ranveer Singh at the DJ console! His song recommendations were on point and his infectious energy and killer dance moves were taking the party to a whole new level. An epic night of non-stop fun at the biggest birthday party of the Bollywood," read the caption. He added in the post, "Thank you for believing in my talent and giving me the chance to rock the party at Pooja Dadlani (SRK's manager) and Mr Shah Rukh Khan's iconic birthday bash. Forever grateful for this milestone moment, Shah Rukh Khan."

Wondering what songs Ranveer Singh played at the party - Well, all were SRK's blockbuster tracks including Zinda Banda, Lungi Dance and Chaleya.

Without much ado, check a look at the video here:

Ranveer Singh attended the party with wife Deepika Padukone, who has co-starred with SRK in films like Pathaan, Om Shanti Om, Happy New Year, Chennai Express and much-recently in Jawan.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at Shah Rukh Khan's birthday bash last night #DeepikaPadukone#RanveerSinghpic.twitter.com/PPQ8Ekoxgd — Deepika Padukone Fanpage (@pikashusbandd) November 3, 2023

On the work front, Ranveer Singh has a line-up of films including Singham Again, also starring Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar. Ranveer will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar's Don 3, in which he plays the lead role.

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani released in theatres earlier this year and it performed well at the box office. Last year, Ranveer Singh featured in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus. He also starred in Yash Raj Films' Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Ranveer Singh's filmography includes hits as well as critically acclaimed projects like Lootera, Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and "Padmaavat," Gully Boy, Simmba, 83 and a cameo in Sooryavanshi, to name a few.