Just To Be Clear, Ask SRK Is Handled By The Actor Himself. Here's What He Said

Shah Rukh Khan at Mannat on his birthday

Shah Rukh Khan is making all the right noises. He celebrated his 58th birthday in a grand way. He greeted his fans, assembled outside Mannat, twice on the occasion of his birthday. He also attended a fan-event on his birthday (November 2) in Mumbai where he talked about his upcoming film Dunki and a lot more. Shah Rukh Khan's one of the most popular ways of interacting with fans is his Ask SRK session. On X (formerly known as Twitter), Shah Rukh Khan hosts sessions where fans flood him with questions. Shah Rukh Khan replies to all of them with his signature wit.

At the event, Shah Rukh Khan addressed the query whether he answers all the questions in person or not. He said at the event, "A lot of people ask me this question - 'Is my team answering Ask SRK?' No! I answer them all. A lot of time people think anything written on my social media is... of course when it's about work and all, I take my team's help and ask them and request them to write something, if it's about a film. But the personal things that I write on social media, are written absolutely by me."

SRK clears the doubt that all the #AskSRK questions are answered by him and not his team plus the personal things are written by him as well! #SRKDaypic.twitter.com/i5tg2N2zXi — mizan (@mizsayani) November 3, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan's birthday was a star-studded affair. Some of the biggest names of the industry like Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, MS Dhoni, director Atlee, John Abraham, Salman Khan marked their presence in the party. ICYMI, here are some of the pics from the party:

Please someone post a pic of My mannn😭!!! pic.twitter.com/BtexqA6KFX — ♡S (@Sakzxxxx) November 3, 2023

Karisma Kapoor, dressed up for the party, shared a blockbuster frame featuring Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, Kareena, Navya Nanda and herself. She wrote in the caption, "Making memories with our friends and family." Take a look:

Mona Singh shared images on her Instagram with the birthday boy. In the first pic, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen kissing on Mona's head while the actor smiles for the camera. The second pic is a candid selfie in which Shah Rukh Khan and Mona Singh are all smiles. Shah Rukh Khan can be seen in a black shirt. Mona Singh wrote in the caption, "Overwhelmed with the LOVE you showered on me, I love you bas. happpy birthday @iamsrk #bdaybash#bestnite #kingkhan #aboutlastnight #happy #instamoment #instagood." Take a look:

Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Dunki. He unveiled the teaser of the film on his birthday. The film marks his first collaboration with Rajkumar Hirani.