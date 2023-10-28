Inside Pics From Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Karan Johar's Party With Orhan Awatramani

Orhan with Ananya, Shanaya and friends. (courtesy: orry1)

Ananya Panday, BFF Shanaya Kapoor, Alizeh Agnihotri, Karan Johar and other celebs had a whole lot of fun at a party with Orhan Awatramani and friends in Mumbai last night. Orhan shared photos from a get-together with the stars on his Instagram stories. Sharing a photo with Ananya, Orhan wrote, "Putting the past in the past and letting bygones be bygones because all's well that ends well." Sharing another photo with her, he wrote, "Cause every shortie needs a tallie." He also shared a photo collage with Shanaya Kapoor. In another frame, he is seen posing with filmmaker Karan Johar. He also posted a photo with Salman Khan's niece Alizeh Agnihotri.

See the photos here:

He shared another click with Karan Johar, Kim Sharma and Apoorva Mehta. He also shared photos with Sanjay Kapoor and Saiee Manjrekar. Take a look at the photos here:

Karan Johar is best known for directing films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham..., Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, to name a few. He is often seen judging reality shows as well. Karan Johar returned to direction after many years with the film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles.

Ananya Panday recently starred in the hit Dream Girl 2 alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. She will next be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. Ananya Panday has featured in films like Pati Patni Aur Woh, Khaali Peeli, Gehraiyaan, Student Of The Year 2 and Liger.

Shanaya Kapoor is the daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor and Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives star Maheep Kapoor. She is set to make her big Bollywood debut with the film Bedhadak, which will be directed by Shashank Khaitan and it will be produced by Karan Johar. Shanaya Kapoor began her career as an assistant director with the 2020 Netflix film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which featured her cousin Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role.