Shanaya Kapoor Dances To This Iconic Rekha Song. Watch

Shanaya Kapoor in a still from the video. (courtesy: glamouralertofficial)

Shanaya Kapoor added another dance video to her huge collection on Friday. Shanaya shared a video from her dance class on her Instagram story. In the video, Shanaya can be seen dancing to the iconic song In Aankhon Ki Masti from the film Umrao Jaan, featuring Rekha. In the video, Shanaya can be seen dressed in a red kurta. Shanaya's dance instructor can be heard directing her in the video. The video has been re-shared by several Bollywood fan pages on social media. Check out the video of Shanaya Kapoor dancing here:

Shanaya Kapoor frequently shares videos from her dance sessions on Instagram. Take a look:

Shanaya Kapoor often shares videos from her dance sessions. She had earlier shared this video with her Bedhadak co-star Gurfateh Pirzada and she wrote, "Favourite song with my favourite dance partner #ThePunjaabbanSong."

Shanaya Kapoor recently began the 2nd schedule of her upcoming film with film veteran Mohanlal. Sharing a picture from the occasion on her Instagram profile, she wrote, "The craze and excitement around Vrushabha - The Warriors Arise is growing everyday! Schedule 2 begins today in Mumbai, and will be shot over October - November 2023."

Shanaya Kapoor is the daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor and Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives star Maheep Kapoor. She is set to make her big Bollywood debut with the film Bedhadak, which will be directed by Shashank Khaitan and it will be produced by Karan Johar.

Shanaya Kapoor began her career as an assistant director with the 2020 Netflix film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which featured her cousin Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role.