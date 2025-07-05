Shanaya Kapoor Looked Every Bit Like A Boss Lady In A Brown Pantsuit

Shanaya Kapoor's fashion tales are not only woven in Gen-Z code, but they are also an equal inspiration to millennials. The 25-year-old is ready to make her Bollywood debut with Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, opposite Vikrant Massey. For one promotional campaign for the film, she decided to step out in a chic corporate avatar.

Shanaya Kapoor picked out a loose-fitted brown blazer and black pants from the shelves of clothing brand The Frankie Shop. Lapel collars and padded shoulders offered a structured finish to the tailored blazer. Black buttons shining like orbs at the centre, coupled with double pockets on either side, added to the functionality. Full sleeves, on the other hand, catered to Shanya's love for relaxed fits.

For bottomwear, Shanaya Kapoor slipped into a pair of satin black trousers, from the same label, that skimmed her ankles. Unlike skin-fit numbers, the flared features accentuated her easy-breezy boardroom flair. The look was brilliantly put together by her stylist, Tanya Ghavri. Shanaya, in the two-piece wonder, commanded attention, showcasing her boss-lady charm. We loved how effortlessly classy she looked in the power suit.

Shanaya Kapoor let her OOTD steal the show as she opted for minimal accessories. Golden hoops and rings, minus any necklace or bracelets, were the right jewellery move as they delivered a pop of contrast to her monochrome wear.

In terms of makeup, Shanaya Kapoor's glass-like skin paved the way for the brush strokes to create magic. Blessed with a blemish-free radiance, the debutant went with a dewy base that suited her complexion. She dabbed some blush on the high points of her cheeks and a little amount of contour enhanced her allure. Few drops of highlighter served as the perfect dose of shine. Meanwhile, glossy brown lips and an earthy-themed eye makeover was all it took for Shanaya to stand out.

On a final note, the actress kept her pin-straight short tresses open as they framed her face beautifully. Shanaya Kapoor carried the outfit like a true queen.