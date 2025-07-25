Sushmita Sen's Black Pantsuit Is The Boardroom Chic Version Of The Classic Black Dress

Sushmita Sen rules the fashion world with her impeccable sartorial choices. Needless to say, the former Miss Universe is our style inspiration for any event.

The actress recently took to her Instagram to share another fashion post in which she is seen wearing a black pantsuit.

Picked from the shelves of Kanika Goyal Label, the ensemble included a black V-neck top and matching pants. The loose, wide-leg trousers had a subtle, tailored look.

Over it, Sushmita Sen wore a tailored black blazer with structured shoulders. The left sleeve featured a silver zip detail. A decorative brooch pinned on the left side added a touch of embellishment to the simple look.

For makeup, Sushmita Sen opted for a matte base, well-defined eyebrows, subtle contouring, and a hint of highlighter on her cheekbones. Smokey eyeshadow and voluminous mascara enhanced her eye shape without overpowering the look. Nude, glossy lips sealed her beauty game. Her tresses, styled in soft, voluminous waves, completed the look.

Before this, Sushmita Sen levelled up her style game in an ice-blue pantsuit from the shelves of Sav Lamba. The ensemble featured a coordinated three-piece set – a structured blazer, matching waistcoat and tailored trousers.

The blazer came with a double-breasted design, featuring prominent lapels and buttons. Underneath, the actress wore a matching top that perfectly complemented the suit and straight-fit pants. She accessorised the outfit with a brooch on the blazer's lapel and a matching blue choker or scarf around her neck.

Her choice of footwear was elegant. She wore an open-toe high heels adorned with embellishments. The overall outfit exuded a chic, professional, yet fashionable vibe.

Sushmita Sen's style files are oh-so-awesome, and we are loving them all.