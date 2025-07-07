Bhumi Pednekar Is An Ethereal Vision In White In A David Koma Power Suit

When Bhumi Pednekar decides to get dolled up, it's always a treat for fans. The actress, who was last seen in the Netflix series The Royals, is once again making headlines in the fashion sphere. This time, it's her regal boss-lady charm that has commanded attention and for all the right reasons.

Bhumi Pednekar rested her faith on London-based designer label David Koma. She made a case for quiet luxury in a two-piece pantsuit. The off-white silhouette featured a tailored blazer. Padded shoulders and full sleeves offered a structured appeal. Meanwhile, the billowy number showed Bhumi's love for relaxed and easy-breezy fits. Double pockets on either side of her waist added to the functionality.

Bhumi Pednekar teamed her blazer with a pair of matching flared trousers. The loose-fitted bottomwear plunged into a floor-skimming length, serving a semi-formal, laid-back vibe. But the stand-out part of her power suit was a scarf draped casually over her shoulder. The asymmetrical silhouette comprising delicate pleats came in an identical white shade. It contributed a touch of unconventional and whimsical flair to her attire.

In terms of accessories, Bhumi Pednekar delivered maximalism with minimalism. She opted for chunky silver studs and statement diamond rings. That was all about her chic jewellery outing as the actress skipped wearing any necklace or bracelets so as not to overpower her look. And how could she have gone wrong by choosing white Christian Louboutin stilettos?

Bhumi Pednekar's on-fleek makeup helped her sleek avatar pop out more. She went with a dewy-glam base and applied some rosy blush on the cheeks for contrast. Little contour on the high points defined her features. On the other hand, a few drops of highlighter gave a subtle shimmery effect. Pink plump lips were the right beauty move while winged eyeliner and mascara-adorned fluttery lashes added depth to her gaze.

For the finishing touches, Bhumi Pednekar's brunette tresses, styled messily, framed her face like a true work of art.

Bhumi Penekar's sarortial diaries are surely meant for the books. Agreed?