Sushmita Sen's 'Melting Ice Blue' Look Is a Power Style Moment Done Right

Sushmita Sen makes a style point every time she steps out. She has proved yet again that elegance and poise are timeless in her latest post. She recently shared photos of herself wearing a stunning ice-blue pantsuit that perfectly encapsulates her commanding presence and signature style.

Sushmita Sen captioned the post, "Melting Ice Blue" with a winking emoji. “Gooood Morning!! Have a beautiful day!! #nomondayblues I love you guys!! #duggadugga", read the caption. The use of cheerful emojis and her signature blessing “#duggadugga” reflects her joyful, grounded persona.

Even in a high-fashion moment, the former Miss Universe manages to connect with her followers in an intimate, uplifting way.

Sen donned a soft, pastel blue pantsuit by Sav Lamba. It featured a coordinated three-piece ensemble featuring a structured blazer, matching waistcoat, and tailored trousers. The hue, which is a reminder of clear skies and serene glaciers, looks flattering on her. The 49-year-old knows how to strike a balance between minimal and power styling.

For accessories, Sen kept it minimal with rings, a brooch on the blazer, and an aesthetic that allows the outfit to highlight Sen's innate charm. The only thing we wish was different was the choice of heels for this one - but hey, she manages to slay it anyway!

Her hair and makeup game was on point! She wore her hair in voluminous waves, which complemented her look beautifully. Her softly contoured features with a hint of shimmer on the eyes and a brown nude lip tied the look and went well with the boss-lady vibe of the fit.

This outfit is a masterclass in minimalism, and Sushmita Sen knows how to make a powerful impact with it.