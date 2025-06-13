Mouni Roy Serves Summer Chic In A Gingham Midi Dress

From casual to evening style, Mouni Roy knows how to pull off any outfit. The Bhootni actor loves dressing up in pastel hues, and her latest look is nothing short of effortless summer chic.

Outside a restaurant, Roy was spotted wearing a light and breezy gingham midi dress that strikes the right balance between comfort and style.

The pink and white gingham print serves vintage picnic aesthetics, but Mouni Roy modernises it with clever styling. Perfect for the sweltering summer, the halter neckline of the dress adds a touch of retro glam while keeping it flattering. The fitted bodice flows into a fuller skirt seamlessly, adding a feminine charm to the fit.

She pairs her outfit with the right accessories. Mouni Roy wore statement white sunglasses that took her style game up a notch, giving it a 60s-inspired look. While a pair of white or pastel sandals would have worked, the shoes are more street-style-worthy.

She paired the outfit with a powder blue sling bag, which acts as a subtle pop of colour without clashing with the pink tones. It complements the pastel palette perfectly.

Roy has styled her hair in a loose, wavy style, which suits the laid-back aesthetic.

Whether you have a casual brunch or a quick shopping spree to go to, this outfit can be the perfect pick. It is understated, stylish, and comfortable, making Roy's fit a sartorial win.