Rashmika Mandanna Stuns In A Beige Traditional Ensemble For <i>Kuberaa</i> Promotion

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Rashmika Mandanna promoted her movie Kuberaa in Chennai wearing a beige suit. Her outfit featured a heavily embellished dupatta with golden embroidery and sequins. She paired a long kurta with churidar bottoms in a monochrome palette with gold details.

Rashmika Mandanna always makes heads turn with her fashion choices. She may be busy promoting her movie Kuberaa, but she knows how to do it in style. Recently, the actor shared pictures on Instagram, dolled up in a beige suit.

She captioned the post, "We began our Kuberaa promotions in Chennai, and as most of you know, Chennai holds a very dear place in my heart because of my childhood, so I was very happy. That being said. I laughed so, so much that day. Omg.. what an epic evening it was!"

Blending modern grace with classic aesthetics, Mandanna wore a traditional ensemble for the promotions of the movie in Chennai. Dressed in a soft beige ethnic outfit, she wore a heavily embellished dupatta with golden embroidery and sequin detailing.

The border of the suit is adorned with intricate patterns and tassels, adding dimension to her look. Her long kurta is paired with churidar bottoms that add that timeless appeal to her attire. The monochrome palette is elevated by rich gold embellishments that look understated yet aesthetic.

For makeup, she kept things minimal with a dewy base, nude lip, soft kohl-lined eyes complemented with peach eyeshadow and feathered brows. The bindi added a touch of simplicity yet style to the look.

Her hair is neatly tied in a center-parted bun wrapped together with a gajra. The choice of nude-toned footwear, statement earrings, and rings enhanced the ensemble.

She is sharing the screen space with actors Dhanush and Akkineni Nagarjuna in the upcoming theatrical film Kuberaa. In the caption, she also mentioned that it was a privilege to work under the direction of Sekhar Kammula. "It feels like a perfectly seasoned dish, made just for you, with all the right ingredients of magic," Mandanna wrote.