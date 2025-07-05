When In Paris, Rashmika Mandanna Dressed In Blue Shirt, Black Skirt And Grey Jacket Is The Ultimate Boss Lady

Rashmika Mandanna's fashion diaries are meant to impress. Her outfit picks are packed with variety and versatility, inspiring us to mix and match our wardrobes. Recently, the Sikandar film actress stepped out in the streets of Paris for the grand opening of a lifestyle store, reminiscent of a French lady.

Rashmika Mandanna leaned on a powder blue shirt featuring a collared neckline and full sleeves. A buttoned-up element at the centre contributed to the structured finish. She opted for some contrast, pairing the crisp number with a grey textured coat. Lapel collars and a front-open design elevated the feminine-chic aesthetics. Floral-themed hand-embroidery in a dark black shade along the borders was the x-factor here. We loved how her shirt's cuffs peeked through the coat, making up for a layered look that balanced elegance with style.

Much like a true-blue Parisian woman, out for a business meeting, Rashmika Mandanna teamed up her shirt-coat combo with a jet-black skirt. The high-waisted silhouette plunged into an ankle-grazing train. Pleated details dominated the bottomwear, serving oomph and panache in equal measure.

The right accessories can spruce up any look and Rashmika Mandanna knows it all too well. She sided with sparkly bluestone and pearl-encrusted earrings and a few statement rings. The 29-year-old did not let any necklace overpower her avatar, making a case for delicacy and minimalism. Sleek black boots and a chequered purse took her boss-lady allure a notch higher.

On the makeup front, Rashmika Mandanna let her glowing skin do all the talking as she went with the clear-girl beauty trend. Barely-there blush on the cheeks delivered a subtle rosy effect. Matte peach-tinted lips suited her complexion like puzzle pieces. As for the eyes, the actress rested her faith on an intense stroke of winged eyeliner and smudged kohl around the corners for that smoky charm. Mascara-adorned lashes and well-groomed eyebrows framed her face like a true work of art.

Rashmika Mandanna secured a part of her hair with a clutch, sealing her glam.