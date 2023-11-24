Orry Met Salman Khan. 'Is The World Ready,' Commented Janhvi Kapoor

Orhan with Salman Khan. (courtesy: orry1)

Orhan Awatramani aka Orry, who is famous for being famous, met Salman Khan recently and obviously shared photos from it on social media. Orhan visited the sets of Bigg Boss 17, hosted by Salman Khan. He shared a couple of selfies sans his iconic hand pose. He captioned the post, "Just leaving this here." The comments section was flooded and how. Orry's friend and actor Janhvi Kapoor wrote, "Is the world ready?" Janhvi's rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya tweaked Salman's Kick dialogue and wrote, "Aap Orry ke peeche ...Orry aapke peeche too..much fun."

More comments incoming - Shanaya Kapoor dropped a tiger and a star emoji. "Best," wrote Bhumi Pednekar, An Instagram user commented, "Where is the iconic hand pose?" Another user added, "Kya matlab big boss dekhna padega." Another user referred to Orry's viral video, in which he says, "I live. I am a liver," and commented, "Just leaving this here... I'm a leaver." Another one read, "This is the best pic ever."

Check out Orhan's post here:

Orry, who is frequently pictured at parties with film stars, was also discussed on Karan Johar's talk show Koffee With Karan 8 this year. "Now, that we are bringing up Orry. Can you just tell the world who he is," KJo asked Ananya and Sara on the show. To this, Sara replied, "Orry? Who doesn't know who Orry is?" Ananya added, "Someone didn't know that. Then I tried to explain what Orry is. And, he told me. I forgot the line. It was something like 'Loved, but misunderstood'. I think he's going by that now." KJo asked yet again, "No, but that's what you call a phenomenon, not a person. But that's another profession. What do you do? I am misunderstood and loved by misunderstood. But there is also a job people have. What is his job?" Sara's reply was this, "I think it's like a really funny person. Yeah, he has great energy." Ananya added, "He dresses well. He is good with captions."

Meanwhile, Salman Khan recently starred in the hit Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.