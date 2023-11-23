Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif And Gauri Khan Lead Celeb Role Call At Farrey Screening

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif And Gauri Khan and others at Farrey screening.

It was a star-studded event on Wednesday night as some of the biggest names in the Bollywood industry assembled under one roof to attend the screening of Farrey. For the unversed, Farrey, a high school drama, marks the debut of Salman Khan's niece Alizeh Agnihotri into the Bollywood industry. Alizeh''s mamu Salman Khan and his Tiger 3 co-star Katrina Kaif showed up at the screening to cheer for team Farrey. Many other celebs turned up for the screening including Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol, couple Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza and others. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's wife and producer Gauri Khan also attended the screening in a lovely yellow blazer. So did actress Ananya Panday in a lavender outfit. Actor Sunny, who rules over the box office with his last film Gadar 2, was seen attending the screening his son Karan Deol. Both the father-son duo looked dapper as they posed for the shutterbugs in suits.

Take a look at their OOTN below:

Adding glamour to the evening were also Kiara Advani, Rasha Thadani, Pooja Hegde, Sonam Kapoor and others.

Celeb couple Riteish Dekhmukh and Genelia D'Souza, who earned critical acclaim for their performance in the Marathi film Ved, were also pictured at the screening in their casual best. the couple was all smiles as they posed for pictures.

Others spotted on the red carpet of the screening included actress Saiee Manjrekar, Gauahar Khan, Sonali Kulkarni, Pulkit Samrat, Zayed Khan with his kids, Aftab Shivdasani and others.

Take a look at some pictures from last night:

Alizeh Agnihotri is the daughter of actor and producer Atul Agnihotri and Salman Khan's sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri. The official trailer of Farrey released at the beginning of November.

Here's the full trailer of the film.

Farrey is directed by Soumendra Padhi, who has earlier directed the series Jamtara. The film stars Alizeh Agnihotri, Juhi Babbar, Prasanna Bisht, Saxon Cook, Lavishka Gupta, Zeyn Shaw, Ronit Roy in the lead roles.