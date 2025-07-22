After <i>Saiyaara's</i> Success, Aneet Padda's Cadbury Advertisement Gets The Internet Talking

Aneet Padda is currently enjoying the limelight because of the massive success of her film Saiyaara. However, the Mohit Suri film is not the first time she faced the camera.

The model-turned-actress, hailing from Amritsar, has been doing a series of advertisements. One of them that fans have spotted is her Cadbury advertisement from 3 years ago, with Abhay Verma of Munjya fame.

The video features Aneet Padda and Abhay Verma as two students in a music class, as they relish a bar of chocolate and burst out laughing.

She has previously also starred in Nescafe and Paytm ads. Fans can't help but admire how far she's come.

How Fans Reacted

Sharing glimpses of her advertisements and past work, one social media user wrote on X, "And she stole our heart. What a debut by @aneetprivv. Her acting, her looks, she is amazing.... And the movie was (heart)."

Have a look at some of the others:

I always used to wonder where that cute Paytm ad girl went away.....



There she is in #Saiyaara #AneetPadda ❤️ pic.twitter.com/iXJjZPOUgL — Bruce Wayne (@_Bruce__007) July 18, 2025

Just realised this girl in the old @Paytm ad is the now famous #AneetPadda from #Saiyaara movie . Mohit Suri se pehle @vijayshekhar ne talent dekh liya tha 😀 pic.twitter.com/cSDfOiEBrl — Vineet Chugh (@vineet_chugh) July 21, 2025

It probably feels so good to wake up as aneet padda rnknowing ur yrfs newest it girl, 3 films deal locked down, uve been a cadbury girl uve been a nescafe girl uve been in a viral paytm ad uve done a cool ott show the world is ur fucking oyster rn god has his favourites bless tho — ✯ (@a6iti) June 3, 2025

Past Work

Aneet had a small role in the 2022 film Salaam Venky. She gained wider attention for her role as Roohi Ahuja in the 2024 web series Big Girls Don't Cry.

An avid singer, Aneet released her first song titled Masoom in 2024. The same year, she appeared in a TV show, Yuva: Sapno Ka Safar, where she was credited as Aneet Kaur.

About Saiyaara

The plot of the film revolves around Krish Kapoor (Ahaan Panday), an aspiring singer and Vaani Batra, played by Aneet Padda, who is a budding journalist. As the story progresses, they find themselves entangled in a whirlwind romance, but several obstacles continue to come in their way. The musical romance is high on drama and ambition.

In A Nutshell

Fans dug out previous advertisements of Saiyaara star Aneet Padda. From Cadbury to Nescafe, she has had quite the journey to stardom.

