On Janhvi Kapoor's Mr And Mrs Mahi New Post, Boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya Dropped This Comment

Janhvi Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: janhvikapoor)

Janhvi Kapoor, who is all geared up for the release of the upcoming romantic sports drama Mr And Mrs Mahi on Thursday shared her two contrasting looks from the movie. Janhvi, who portrays Mahima in the Rajkummar Rao's film, shared two pictures on Instagram. In one photo, she can be seen wearing a white suit, exuding joy as she plays with colours and flaunting her bright, happy smile. The second picture shows Janhvi striking a pose with a cricket bat on the field. She is wearing a red T-shirt, black joggers, batting pads, and gloves. Janhvi captioned the post: "Mahima ke dono roop," followed by a red heart emoji.

The Dhadak actress's boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya, dropped several smiling face with heart-eye emojis on the post.

At the Maidaan screening in April this year, Janhvi confirmed her relationship with Shikhar by adorning a custom-made neckpiece with ‘Shikhu' inscribed on it.

The film narrates the story of an imperfectly perfect partnership between a couple with a shared love for cricket.

Directed by Sharan Sharma, Mr. & Mrs. Mahi marks the second collaboration between Rajkummar and Janhvi, who previously worked together in the 2021 film Roohi.

Mr. & Mrs. Mahi is scheduled to release on May 31.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)