Janhvi Kapoor Visits Muppathamman Temple In Chennai: 'Mumma's Most Favourite Place'

Janhvi Kapoor, who is on a promotional spree for her upcoming film Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, visited Muppathamman temple for the first time. She also mentioned in her post that it is her late mother Sridevi's most favourite place to visit in Chennai. Janhvi shared images from her visit. She can be seen wearing a lehenga. She can be seen posing against the backdrop of the temple. She can be seen keeping her hair loose and completing her look with jewellery in the pictures. Sharing the pictures, Janhvi wrote, "Visited Muppathamman temple for the first time. mummas most favourite place to visit in Chennai." In the comments section, Janhvi's Bawaal co-star Varun Dhawan wrote, "Masi whose actually your sister." Designer Falguni Peacock dropped a series of heart emojis. Take a look:

A couple of weeks ago, the Dhadak actor shared inside pictures of her Chennai abode which is now available for rent on Airbnb. The first picture features Janhvi standing in front of her mansion. The other pictures offer glimpses of the living area, bed room, garden area and a bird's-eye view of the whole property. In the room decor, white seems to reign supreme. Sharing the pictures, Janhvi wrote in the caption, "This is where I go to escape. You can request to book it now on @airbnb." Take a look:

Sharing details about her Chennai home, Janhvi Kapoor told Airbnb, "My most cherished childhood memories are of spending summers with my family at our coastal oasis in Chennai, India. This home has always felt like a sanctuary, and I want to share that same feeling with my fans. Which is why for the first time ever, I'm opening our home up to a few guests to have the full Kapoor family experience. That means a lot of relaxing-eating South Indian food, doing yoga, and trying my mother's natural skin care recipes. I can't wait to share it all with you." FYI, Airbnb has included a new category called Icons, wherein 11 celebrities across the globe have listed their properties.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will be seen in Mr & Mrs. Mahi alongside Rajkummar Rao. The film is directed by Sharan Sharma, who made his debut with Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl in which Janhvi played the lead role. Mr & Mrs. Mahi marks Janhvi and Rajkummar Rao's second collaboration after Roohi.