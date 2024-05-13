Inside Janhvi Kapoor's Now-Famous Airbnb House. See Pics

Images Instagrammed by Janhvi Kapoor. (courtesy: JanhviKapoor)

Welcome to Janhvi Kapoor's Chennai home, which is now available for rent on Airbnb. The Dhadak actor shared inside pictures of her Chennai abode on Instagram on Monday. The first picture features Janhvi standing in front of her mansion. The other pictures offer glimpses of the living area, bed room, garden area and a bird's-eye view of the whole property. In the room decor, white seems to reign supreme. Sharing the pictures, Janhvi wrote in the caption, "This is where I go to escape. You can request to book it now on @airbnb."

A few days ago, the actress gave a tour of her home in an Instagram video and she captioned it, "With so many cherished childhood memories, this is my favorite place to let loose-and now you can enjoy it too. Our family vacation home is on Airbnb. No shoes required. Request to book starting May 12 at 6:30pm IST." Janhvi's Chennai home was bought by her late mother, the legendary Sridevi.

Sharing details about her Chennai home, Janhvi Kapoor told Airbnb, "My most cherished childhood memories are of spending summers with my family at our coastal oasis in Chennai, India. This home has always felt like a sanctuary, and I want to share that same feeling with my fans. Which is why for the first time ever, I'm opening our home up to a few guests to have the full Kapoor family experience. That means a lot of relaxing-eating South Indian food, doing yoga, and trying my mother's natural skin care recipes. I can't wait to share it all with you." FYI, Airbnb has included a new category called Icons, wherein 11 celebrities across the globe have listed their properties.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will be seen in Mr & Mrs. Mahi alongside Rajkummar Rao. The film is directed by Sharan Sharma, who made his debut with Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl in which Janhvi played the lead role. Mr & Mrs. Mahi marks Janhvi and Rajkummar Rao's second collaboration after Roohi.