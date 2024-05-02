Janhvi Kapoor's Chennai Home Is Now On Airbnb. Details Here

Janhvi sitting pretty in her Chennai home. (courtesy: airbnb.co)

To all Janhvi Kapoor fans, we have some amazing news in store for you. Now, you can live in the actress' childhood home in Chennai. Yes, you read that right. Airbnb has included a new category called Icons, wherein 11 celebrities across the globe have listed their properties. Janhvi's Chennai home was bought by her late mother, the legendary Sridevi. The official site of Airbnb has shared a series of pictures of the plush residence, under the header “Live like Bollywood star Janhvi Kapoor.” It revealed that Janhvi will be welcoming two guests, who will get access to 1 bedroom and bathroom. It will be open for booking on May 12.

The guests, once selected by Janhvi Kapoor for the stay, will get to “savour authentic South Indian cuisine.” Not only this, but they will also get to enjoy the actress' “favourite local delicacies, like ghee podi rice and palkova.” The one-night stay would also include conversations with Janhvi about her “favourite beauty hacks” that were passed down to her from her mother Sridevi.

Sharing details about her Chennai home, Janhvi Kapoor told Airbnb, “My most cherished childhood memories are of spending summers with my family at our coastal oasis in Chennai, India. This home has always felt like a sanctuary, and I want to share that same feeling with my fans. Which is why for the first time ever, I'm opening our home up to a few guests to have the full Kapoor family experience. That means a lot of relaxing—eating South Indian food, doing yoga, and trying my mother's natural skin care recipes. I can't wait to share it all with you.”

The property is spread across four acres of land. Janhvi Kapoor added that she would be giving a private tour of her house to the selected guests. “I'll take you on a private tour of our coastal home as I reminisce on summers spent with my family. We'll enjoy some much-deserved relaxation as I show you my all-natural skincare routine that I learned from my mum (hello homemade honey face mask and oils made from hibiscus flower). Who knows, I might just spill my top Bollywood beauty secrets.”

Janhvi Kapoor said, “You'll enjoy a wonderful dinner of some of my favourite South Indian dishes like Ghee Podi Rice, Andhra Biryani, Pesarattu Dosa, and Palkova. My mouth is watering thinking about it. Enjoy a morning yoga session followed by a healthy breakfast (I like to start my day with lassi) and take in ocean views from the deck.”

Other pop culture spots that are also on the Icons list include the real-life house from Disney-Pixar's Up (2009) in Abiquiu, New Mexico. People can also rent out the X-Men mansion in New York's Westchester County. In August, Kevin Hart's members-only Coramino Live Lounge will be open for the guests. Whereas, in October, you can meet none other than Doja Cat.