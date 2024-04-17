Ulajh Teaser: Janhvi Kapoor Tangled In A Web Of Lies, Deceit And Betrayal

Janhvi Kapoor in a still from Ulajh teaser. (courtesy: YouTube)

The teaser of Ulajh released on Wednesday and it is a rollercoaster journey. The teaser showcases the life of a young diplomat named Suhana, played by Janhvi Kapoor, whose life takes a drastic turn after she is entangled in a web of deception and conspiracies. "A nation betrayed by hidden lies," the text flashes on the video. The teaser also has a voice-over by Gulshan Devaiah, who says, "Suhana, what do you think, whatever you did, you did for the nation? Betrayal, loyalty, these are just words designed to trap people like us. These nations, borders are just lines drawn in sand. They are not worth anything." The clip ends with Janhvi Kapoor saying, "The cost of betrayal is life - give your own or take someone else's."

Check out the teaser Ulajh here:

Posting the teaser on social media, Janhvi Kapoor wrote, "Enter the world of lies, deceit and betrayals- #Ulajh in cinemas on the 5th of July." Check out the film's lead actor Janhvi Kapoor's post here:

Previously, Janhvi Kapoor teased her Instafam with BTS photos from the sets of the film. "20 days of Ulajh done. 20 more to go. Food for the soul," she captioned this post from the sets of the film. ICYMI, take a look:

Besides Janhvi Kapoor, Ulajh also stars Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew, Meiyang Chang, Rajesh Tailang and Adil Hussain. The film is slated to release on July 5 in theatres. The film has been directed by Sudhanshu Saria and it has been produced by Vineet Jain and Amrita Pandey.