Janhvi Kapoor Summed Up Her ''Past Couple Of Days' Like This

Image was shared by Janhvi Kapoor. (courtesy: janhvikapoor)

For all Janhvi Kapoor fans, we have an update. The actress has shared some pictures and a video on Instagram. The latest post is about the “past couple of days”. From channelling her inner mermaid to the binge-eating session, Janhvi's album is all things fun. Oh, and, we can't miss the video. We can see the furballs having a great time. Along with the photos and video, Janhvi wrote, “Past couple of days- from [mermaid emoji] to [Ninja emoji] to [face with head bandage] to [heart-face emoji] and everything in between.” Replying to the post, Fatima Sana Shaikh dropped red hearts under the post.

Janhvi Kapoor has recently announced the name of her upcoming project Ulajh. The patriotic thriller is directed by National Award winner Sudhanshu Saria. The film is backed by Junglee Pictures. Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew are also part of the project. Ulajh also stars Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Sachin Khedekar, Rajendra Gupta and Jitendra Joshi. Janhvi shared a set of two pictures on Instagram and wrote, “The price of secrets is higher in the world of Diplomacy. #Ulajh - Shoot begins at the end of the month.”

Ulajh, as per news agency PTI, follows the journey of a young IFS officer, played by Janhvi Kapoor. Speaking about her character, the actress in a statement said, “when I was approached with the script of ‘Ulajh' it instantly attracted me because as an actor, I am constantly looking for scripts that make me break out of my comfort zone and portraying a character based in the celebrated world of the Indian Foreign Services was just that.”

Janhvi Kapoor will also be seen in Mr and Mrs Mahi by Sharan Sharma. The film also stars Rajkummar Rao in the lead role. Janhvi and Rajkummar Rao have previously worked together in Roohi. Janhvi will also be seen in Jr NTR's Davara.

Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Mili alongside Sunny Kaushal. The film was a Hindi remake of Malayalam film Helen.